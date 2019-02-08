Log in
Covetrus Celebrates Launch as Newly Formed Public Company

02/08/2019

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) celebrates the combination of two unique and complementary businesses – Henry Schein Animal Health and Vets First Choice – as a newly formed company. Covetrus will leverage decades-long experience, insights, technology and global scale to empower veterinarians to enhance clinical and practice health. This means providing veterinary practices with a more comprehensive set of integrated services and technology solutions, tools to strengthen client relationships and grow their practice, while driving improved workflow and cost-effectiveness through efficient delivery of next-generation solutions.

Following the completion of the merger on February 7, today’s announcement marks the launch of Covetrus, which begins regular-way trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CVET this morning.

President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Shaw, joined by members of the company’s management team, will celebrate the company’s first day of trading by visiting the exchange and ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq. 

“Today marks an important new chapter in the world of veterinary medicine, as we launch Covetrus as a new company listed on Nasdaq,” said Mr. Shaw. “We look forward to strengthening our customer relationships and expanding our veterinary practice partnerships worldwide as we bring more comprehensive and powerful solutions to market to meet their evolving needs and improve health and financial outcomes.”

More information about the transactions can be found on our Registration Statement Form S-4/S-1 at sec.gov, at http://www.covetrus.com/investors/sec-filings and at this link to our fact sheet.

About Covetrus
Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We’re bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with more than 5,000 employees, serving over 100,000 customers around the globe.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at 
http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6b653c0f-e435-4504-8032-74bdb92421d0

 

Contacts:

Kiní Schoop
Director, Public Relations
mediarelations@covetrus.com
347-302-4453

Nicholas Jansen
Vice President of Investor Relations
nicholas.jansen@vetsfirstchoice.com
407-761-8172

covetrus_logo_rgb.png


