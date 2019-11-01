Log in
Covetrus, Inc. (CVET), Altria Group, Inc. (MO) & Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action

11/01/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET
Class Period: February 8, 2019 - August 12, 2019
Deadline: November 29, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/cvet
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) overstated Covetrus' capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (2) understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein's Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (3) understated Covetrus' separation costs from Henry Schein; (4) understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company's separation from Henry Schein; and (5) as a result, Covetrus' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) 
Class Period: December 20, 2018 - September 24, 2019 
Deadline: December 2, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/mo
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) Altria had conducted insufficient due diligence into JUUL prior to the Company’s $12.8 billion investment, or 35% stake, in JUUL; (2) Altria consequently failed to inform investors, or account for, material risks associated with JUUL’s products and marketing practices, and the true value of JUUL and its products; (3) all of the foregoing, as well as mounting public scrutiny, negative publicity, and governmental pressure on e-vapor products and JUUL made it reasonably likely that Altria’s investment in JUUL would have a material negative impact on the Company’s reputation and operations; and (4) as a result, Altria’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) 
Class Period: February 2, 2018 - June 29, 2019
Deadline: December 2, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/cof
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company did not maintain robust information security protections, and its protection did not shield personal information against security breaches; (2) such deficiencies heightened the Company's exposure to a cyber-attack; and (3) as a result, Capital One's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
