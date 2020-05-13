Covid-19 legislative framework: PM meets with representatives of trade unions

GIS - 13 May, 2020: A meeting between the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and the Covid-19: Konversasyon Solider Collective , a movement that regroups several union confederations, was held early this evening at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

Discussions focused on two Bills namely, the COVID-19 (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill and the Quarantine Bill, which were introduced today in the National Assembly by the Prime Minister. Representatives of the Covid-19: Konversasyon Solider Collectivealso presented, to that end, a letter to Prime Minister Jugnauth expressing the concerns of workers with regard to the new legislative framework proposed.

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, the Attorney General and Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, and the Minister of Labour, Human Resource Development and Training Mr. Soodesh Satkam Callichurn, were also present at the meeting.

