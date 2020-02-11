Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cow's milk collected and production of milk products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 02:14am EST

No. 34 /February 11, 2020

Domain: Industry

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units in December 2019

  • The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units from agricultural holdings and collection centres in December 2019 increased by 4.1% compared to November 2019 and was up 0.1% from December 2018.
  • The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units from agricultural holdings and

collection centres

in

the 1.I-31.XII.2019 period rose by

1.1% compared to

the 1.I-31.XII.2018 period.

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units and milk products obtained

MU

December

November

December

1.I-31.XII.

1.I-31.XII.

2018ʳ⁾

2019

2019

2018**) ʳ⁾

2019**)

Cow's milk collected by

processing units

tonnes

84597

81349

84644

1109771

1122327

Average fat content

%

3.90

3.87

3.93

3.79

3.81

Average protein content

%

3.33

3.31

3.31

3.28

3.28

Imported raw milk

tonnes

10110

11173

11673

124310

108492

Milk products obtained

Drinking milk

tonnes

26960

28921

31452

306221

331344

Cream

tonnes

5910

5472

6240

66887

68114

Acidified milk*)

tonnes

15626

17022

16629

215214

225487

Butter

tonnes

1108

936

1099

10881

10653

Cheese products - total -

tonnes

6764

7318

7065

94285

96717

of which:

exclusively from cow's milk

tonnes

5790

6540

6652

79698

83047

Provisional data; r) rectified data; The data of the table in xls format

*) It includes yogurt, drinking yogurt, curd and other similar milk products.

**) Due to rounding and the revision of the monthly data, the data related to the cumulated periods may differ from the ones resulting from summing up the months.

December 2019 compared to November 2019

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units in December 2019 increased by 3295 tonnes (+4.1%) compared to the previous month.

Increases in production were recorded for butter, with 163 more tonnes produced (+17.4%), cream, for which a 768 tonne rise (+14.0%) was reported, and drinking milk, with 2531 more tonnes produced (+8.8%).

1/3

Decreases in production were recorded for cheese products, with 253 less tonnes produced (-3.5%), and acidified milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, curd and other similar milk products), for which a 393 tonne drop (-2.3%) was reported.

The quantity of raw milk imported by processing units rose by 500 tonnes (+4.5%) in December 2019 compared to the previous month.

December 2019 compared to December 2018

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units in December 2019 was up 47 tonnes (+0.1%) from the same month of the previous year.

Increases in production were recorded for drinking milk, for which a 4492 tonne rise (+16.7%) was reported, acidified milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, curd and other similar milk products), with 1003 more tonnes produced (+6.4%), cream, for which a 330 tonne rise (+5.6%) was reported, and cheese products, with 301 more tonnes produced (+4.5%).

A decrease in production was recorded for butter, with 9 less tonnes produced (-0.8%).

The quantity of raw milk imported by processing units was up 1563 tonnes (+15.5%) in December 2019 from the same month of the previous year.

Evolution of the quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units

The data of the graph in xls format

The 1.I-31.XII.2019 period compared to the 1.I-31.XII.2018 period

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units in the 1.I-31.XII.2019 period rose by 12556 tonnes (+1.1%) compared to the 1.I-31.XII.2018 period.

Increases in production were recorded for drinking milk, for which a 25123 tonne rise (+8.2%) was reported, acidified milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, curd and other similar milk products), with 10273 more tonnes produced (+4.8%), cheese products, for which a 2432 tonne rise (+2.6%) was reported, and cream, with 1227 more tonnes produced (+1.8%).

The production of butter decreased by 228 tonnes (-2.1%).

2/3

The quantity of raw milk imported by processing units was down 15818 tonnes (-12.7%) in the 1.I-31.XII.2019 period from the 1.I-31.XII.2018 period.

Further information:

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage.

For more information, see the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 21 February 2020). The next press release will be issued on Wednesday, 11 March 2020.

Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Communication Directorate

E-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: +4021 3181869

3/3

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 07:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:36aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : FlatFrog InGlass™ Technology Showing an Expanded List of Display Partners and Products at ISE 2020
AQ
02:33aBASWARE : Notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Markets Act
PU
02:33aNASDAQ : Invitation to presentation of Opus' Year-end 2019 report
PU
02:33aCOATS : Acquisition
PU
02:32aNORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : NOD - Exercise of employee share options in Nordic Semiconductor ASA
AQ
02:31aOPUS PUBL : Invitation to presentation of Opus' Year-end 2019 report
AQ
02:31aMEDIVIR PUBL : invites to R&D Day on March 2, 2020
AQ
02:31aRAKETECH : Invitation to Raketech's Year-End 2019 Report Presentation
AQ
02:31aWÄRTSILÄ CORPORATION - MANAGER'S TRANSACTION : Berends, Arjen
AQ
02:31aENIRO AB : year-end report 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
2TUI : TUI AG: 1st Quarter Results
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely to deepen ties with Volvo, plans to list under one umbrella
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : ROADWORKS AHEAD?
5TUI says strong holiday demand helps to offset MAX grounding cost

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group