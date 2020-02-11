Cow's milk collected and production of milk products

Increases in production were recorded for butter, with 163 more tonnes produced (+17.4%), cream, for which a 768 tonne rise (+14.0%) was reported, and drinking milk, with 2531 more tonnes produced (+8.8%).

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units in December 2019 increased by 3295 tonnes (+4.1%) compared to the previous month.

**) Due to rounding and the revision of the monthly data, the data related to the cumulated periods may differ from the ones resulting from summing up the months.

*) It includes yogurt, drinking yogurt, curd and other similar milk products.

Provisional data; r) rectified data; The data of the table in xls format

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units and milk products obtained

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units from agricultural holdings and

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units from agricultural holdings and collection centres in December 2019 increased by 4.1% compared to November 2019 and was up 0.1% from December 2018.

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units in December 2019

Decreases in production were recorded for cheese products, with 253 less tonnes produced (-3.5%), and acidified milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, curd and other similar milk products), for which a 393 tonne drop (-2.3%) was reported.

The quantity of raw milk imported by processing units rose by 500 tonnes (+4.5%) in December 2019 compared to the previous month.

December 2019 compared to December 2018

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units in December 2019 was up 47 tonnes (+0.1%) from the same month of the previous year.

Increases in production were recorded for drinking milk, for which a 4492 tonne rise (+16.7%) was reported, acidified milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, curd and other similar milk products), with 1003 more tonnes produced (+6.4%), cream, for which a 330 tonne rise (+5.6%) was reported, and cheese products, with 301 more tonnes produced (+4.5%).

A decrease in production was recorded for butter, with 9 less tonnes produced (-0.8%).

The quantity of raw milk imported by processing units was up 1563 tonnes (+15.5%) in December 2019 from the same month of the previous year.

Evolution of the quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units

The data of the graph in xls format

The 1.I-31.XII.2019 period compared to the 1.I-31.XII.2018 period

The quantity of cow's milk collected by processing units in the 1.I-31.XII.2019 period rose by 12556 tonnes (+1.1%) compared to the 1.I-31.XII.2018 period.

Increases in production were recorded for drinking milk, for which a 25123 tonne rise (+8.2%) was reported, acidified milk (yogurt, drinking yogurt, curd and other similar milk products), with 10273 more tonnes produced (+4.8%), cheese products, for which a 2432 tonne rise (+2.6%) was reported, and cream, with 1227 more tonnes produced (+1.8%).

The production of butter decreased by 228 tonnes (-2.1%).

