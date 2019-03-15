Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman : Launches CLE4Good Initiative

Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman has launched its CLE4GoodSM initiative, through which continuing legal education (CLE) programs the firm provides will be used to support charitable organizations. The law firm’s first CLE4GoodSM program took place on Wednesday, March 13 at The Bitter End, a legendary rock club in Greenwich Village. The program titled “Key Legal Ethics Concepts Illustrated Through Song” was organized and moderated by Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman partner Kieran Doyle and featured Cowan, Liebowitz attorneys Meichelle MacGregor, Eric Shimanoff, and Dasha Chestukhin, who gave presentations on various legal ethics topics, backed by the “Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman All-Stars” band, which includes Thomas Kjellberg and Nancy Hampton.

The program covered ethical considerations when working with investigators; and trademark consumer surveys and the work product privilege, among other topics. The firm donated $10 for every person who attended the program to the TeachRock project of the Rock and Roll Forever Foundation. The firm also raised funds for the project through an auction of a Fender Squier guitar autographed by Steve Van Zandt. The TeachRock project creates multimedia educational materials for teachers and students. The founders Board includes Steven Van Zandt (founder), Martin Scorsese, Bono and Bruce Springsteen.

Joel Karni Schmidt, a member of Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman’s executive committee, said “We are very proud to launch our CLE4Good initiative through which we simultaneously provide innovative and fun CLE programs and raise money for charitable organizations. Our first program was a great success, and we thank all our friends, colleagues and clients who attended the event.”

About Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman, P.C.

