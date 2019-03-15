Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman : Launches CLE4Good Initiative

Cowan,
Liebowitz & Latman has launched its CLE4GoodSM
initiative, through which continuing legal education (CLE) programs the
firm provides will be used to support charitable organizations. The law
firm’s first CLE4GoodSM program took place on Wednesday,
March 13 at The Bitter End, a legendary rock club in Greenwich Village.
The program titled “Key Legal Ethics Concepts Illustrated Through Song”
was organized and moderated by Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman partner Kieran
Doyle and featured Cowan, Liebowitz attorneys Meichelle
MacGregor, Eric
Shimanoff, and Dasha
Chestukhin, who gave presentations on various legal ethics topics,
backed by the “Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman All-Stars” band, which includes Thomas
Kjellberg and Nancy Hampton.
The program covered ethical considerations when working with
investigators; and trademark consumer surveys and the work product
privilege, among other topics. The firm donated $10 for every person who
attended the program to the TeachRock project of the Rock and Roll
Forever Foundation. The firm also raised funds for the project through
an auction of a Fender Squier guitar autographed by Steve Van Zandt. The
TeachRock project creates multimedia educational materials for teachers
and students. The founders Board includes Steven Van Zandt (founder),
Martin Scorsese, Bono and Bruce Springsteen.
Joel
Karni Schmidt, a member of Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman’s executive
committee, said “We are very proud to launch our CLE4Good initiative
through which we simultaneously provide innovative and fun CLE programs
and raise money for charitable organizations. Our first program was a
great success, and we thank all our friends, colleagues and clients who
attended the event.”
