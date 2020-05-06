Log in
Cox Media Group : Announces Departure of Kim Guthrie as Chief Executive Officer

05/06/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Cox Media Group (“CMG”) announced today that Kim Guthrie, President and Chief Executive Officer, has decided to move on from the organization after a 22-plus year career with the Company.

Steve Pruett, Executive Chairman of Cox Media Group, will serve as the Interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent Chief Executive Officer is appointed soon. Pruett stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank Kim for her decades of service to Cox Media Group and her leadership during the Company’s transition to new ownership. She has been instrumental in positioning CMG for future success as an industry-leading media company.” Guthrie will work with Pruett on an orderly transition.

Guthrie said, “We have built a strong foundation for future growth, including an exceptional senior management team, a successful carveout from Cox Enterprises, and deep, long-term relationships with our communities, customers and partners. I have full confidence in this great team at CMG and I look forward to watching CMG’s future achievements.”

About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to diverse audiences in the communities in which it serves. The company’s operations include 33 market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 54 award-winning radio stations in 10 markets and numerous multi-platform streaming video and digital platforms. Cox Media Group’s portfolio includes affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable independent stations. Additionally, Cox Media Group operates the National Advertising Platform business of CoxReps; and offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services with Local Solutions. For more information about Cox Media Group and its businesses, please visit www.coxmediagroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
