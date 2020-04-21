Cozzi Recycling Invites You to Rediscover Recycling on the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

In recognition of the 50th Earth Day today, Cozzi Recycling is joining individuals and organizations around the world in celebration of the earth and what can be done to preserve the planet. Earth Day, started in 1970, takes place every April 22 in a worldwide effort to save and nurture the environment of which recycling plays an essential role.

'In these difficult times, we mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, a day when the world comes together to celebrate our planet', said Frank J. Cozzi, CEO of Cozzi Recycling.

Recycling is an essential component in the health of both the environment and the global economy. It is our hope that the role recycling plays in the preservation of the earth and its many resources will be recognized for generations to come.'

Cozzi Recycling is a full-service scrap metal recycling company specializing in the marketing of ferrous and nonferrous metals. Cozzi Recycling processes and prepares scrap metals for domestic and international shipments, employing 70 employees at 2 local facilities. A full-service scrap yard in Bellwood, and a drive through facility open to the public in Melrose Park.

Each year, the U.S. scrap recycling industry processes 138 million metric tons of materials, thereby transforming society's outdated and obsolete products and materials into useful raw materials needed to produce new products. In doing so, the scrap recycling industry has made great savings in both energy and natural resources and thus has had an extremely positive impact on our environment. Further, by purchasing products at the end of their life and processing them back into raw materials used to manufacture new products, scrap recycling reduces the need for virgin materials, such as iron ore, trees, and other natural resources. Recycling reduces energy consumption and the emission of greenhouse gases that contribute to global climate change, while helping to maintain a steady supply of raw materials for the U.S. and global economies.

'Earth Day is a reminder of the important role we all play in protecting the earth and its precious resources,' said Robin Wiener, president of the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI). 'Together with our members, ISRI serves as an environmental steward to not only promote recycling at all levels, but also educate future generations on the recycling industry's essential services, and encourage manufacturers to design products with recycling and earth conservation in mind.'

Cozzi Recycling is a member of ISRI, the Voice of the Recycling Industry™. ISRI represents 1,300 manufacturers and processors, brokers and industrial consumers of scrap commodities, including ferrous and nonferrous metals, paper, electronics, rubber, plastics, glass, and textiles.

