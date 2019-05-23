Log in
Crack edges away from near eight-month low as crude falls

05/23/2019 | 07:26am EDT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The front-month 380-cst barge fuel oil crack clawed back some of the previous session's losses on Thursday, narrowing its discount to Brent as benchmark crude oil prices fell.

The June crack narrowed to minus $9.24 a barrel to Brent crude from minus $9.71 a barrel in the previous session, its lowest since Oct. 5, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

This came as oil prices dropped, extending falls from the previous session amid surging U.S. crude inventories as low refinery runs and trade tensions weighed on the demand outlook.

Meanwhile, Singapore fuel oil inventories were down 6% to a six-week low in the week to May 22, official data released on Thursday showed.

ASIAN RUN CUTS

- Asia's oil refiners are considering reducing output after margins slumped to their lowest for the season since 2003, according to industry sources and Refinitiv data.

- Companies that planned to trim output include SK Energy, a unit of SK Innovation, the Singapore Refinery Company (SRC), owned by PetroChina and Chevron Corp and at least one refiner in Thailand, five people familiar with the matter said.

- In China, independent refiners known as 'teapots', which account for about a fifth of the country's crude imports, operated at below 50% of capacity on average in April through May, versus 64% in the first quarter, said Zang Wengang, an analyst with Sublime Information Co.

- Rising crude purchasing costs have hit refiners' bottom line. "We plan to lower (the operating rate) a bit ... soon," one of the sources said.

INVENTORIES

- Onshore fuel oil stocks dropped for a second consecutive week, falling by 1.305 million barrels (about 195,000 tonnes) from the previous week to 22.465 million barrels, or 3.353 million tonnes, data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

- This week's onshore fuel oil inventories were 22% higher than a year earlier.

- In the week to May 8, Singapore fuel oil stocks hit a more than two-year high of 26.498 million barrels, or 3.955 million tonnes.

WINDOW TRADES

- One high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo trades were reported in the Singapore trading window totalling 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst HSFO.

- Shell sold the cargo to Vitol at a $3.25 per tonne premium to Singapore quotes.

- No 0.5 percent low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) cargo trades were reported.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by David Evans)

