Cracked Announces New Video Series “Your Brain on Cracked”

05/13/2020 | 11:31am EDT

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cracked, a Literally Media Brand, today announced a new video series called “Your Brain on Cracked.” The ten-part series will be released on Cracked’s YouTube channel every Friday at 12pm PT/3pm ET.  The first episode, entitled “4 Types of Movie Plots that Only Work if the Whole World is Stupid,” was released on April 28, and embodies the theme of the series, which offers a deeper look at the many different tropes that weave through popular movie culture and beyond. Hosted by Cracked writer “Dr.” Jordan Breeding, the episodes feature jokes and clips all lightly related to the timely theme of medicine.

"We purchased Cracked in September 2019 knowing how much value the brand held as a humor site with loyal readers. As with our other brands, we are carefully growing the brand with new content and reaching new audiences while remaining profitable and stable,” said Ori Elraviv, CEO of Literally Media.

Cracked.com, which was born from the popular humor magazine, launched online in 2005 and was acquired by Literally Media in 2019. The new video series is part of a renewed investment in video programming for the brand, which will follow the same sustainable business model Literally Media has used to successfully grow its other titles. Currently, Cracked has more than 2.6 million YouTube subscribers, which the company expects to increase as they expand their video content program.

Cracked has more than five million monthly unique visitors as well as a deep social media following. The loyal and engaged audience turns to Cracked for informed humor writing on timely topics and evergreen subjects alike. The brand, which also includes well-researched articles and features, plans to expand their video content in 2020.

“Cracked finds the smart and hilarious take on pop-culture coverage. This new series is no exception to that, carrying on the tradition of dissecting insane and inane tropes. Now that we’re all stuck at home digging deep into streaming services' movie catalogs, there’s never been a better time to explore the official diagnosis for characters that love to headbutt, or why parents in every Christmas movie are so negligent,” said Colby Droscher, Editor in Chief, Entertainment Properties, at Literally Media.

About Cracked

Informed humor, Cracked offers the smart take on topics important and ridiculous. Deep-dive articles, video and thoughtful features engage loyal readers with a witty look at real life. Cracked.com was founded in 2005, and was acquired in 2019 by Literally Media.

About Literally Media

Literally Media offers the biggest portfolio of digital comedy and culture brands, offering enduring content loved by 40 million people worldwide. We find authentic voices and grow them with an innovative business approach. Advertisers can reach some of the world’s largest humor and culture audiences, and gain rich analysis through our viral content consultancy. From funny videos to relevant insights, Literally is the place to go for humor and trending content. Literally Media is part of WeEndeavor, a selected group of companies, owned and backed by Jacob Nizri.

Contact:

Emily Riley
emily@rileystrategic.com
914-330-1128

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
