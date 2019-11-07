Cracks in UK labour market grow as demand for staff fades - REC

A monthly index of jobs vacancies from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and accountants KPMG fell to 51.7 from 52.6 in September, its lowest level since January 2012.

On Thursday, two of the BoE's nine interest-rate setters unexpectedly voted to cut interest rates, citing signs that the labour market - the bright spot of Britain's economy since the Brexit vote - may now be on the turn.

Friday's REC report - which is monitored by the BoE - showed permanent job placements fell for an eighth month running and at a faster rate than in September, chiming with official data which showed job creation waning ahead of the aborted October Brexit deadline.

James Stewart, vice chair at KPMG, said uncertainty around Brexit and a national election scheduled for Dec. 12 had dampened companies' hiring plans.

"It's not just businesses that are being cautious, however, and over October we've seen job-seekers become increasingly nervous about making a career change," said James Stewart, vice chair at KPMG.

The survey showed starting salaries for permanent staff rose at a solid pace in October, albeit more slowly than in September.

In a new set of forecasts for the economy published on Thursday, the BoE said it thought pay growth in Britain - which recently hit a more than 10-year high - was likely to cool off a little in the coming year.

