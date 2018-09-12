Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cradle Arc : Resignation of joint broker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 06:13pm CEST

Cradle Arc plc / EPIC: CRA.L / Market: AIM / Sector: Mining

12 September 2018

Cradle Arc plc

('Cradle Arc' or the 'Company')

Resignation of joint broker

Cradle Arc (AIM: CRA), the African focused base and precious metals exploration and production company, announces that Tamesis Partners LLP has resigned as the Company's joint broker with immediate effect. Accordingly, SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP is now the Company's sole broker.

The Board is continuing to evaluate the Company's broking options and a further announcement will be made in the coming months.

**ENDS**

For further information on the Company, please visit www.cradlearc.comor contact:

Cradle Arc plc

Kevin van Wouw

Mark Jones

Tel: +44 (0)20 7637 5216

Strand Hanson Limited

James Spinney

Matthew Chandler

James Dance

Tel: +44 (0)20 7409 3494

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Ewan Leggat

John Meyer

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Tavistock Communications Limited

Charles Vivian

Gareth Tredway

Tel: +44 (0)20 7920 3150

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

About Cradle Arc

AIM-quoted Cradle Arc plc is the 60 per cent. owner of the Mowana copper mine in Botswana, an operational open pit mine and processing facility located in the north-east of the country, approximately 120km northwest of Francistown.

The Company recently released a maiden open pit ore reserve estimate (Proved and Probable) of 31.8Mt at 1.17% Cu for 370,800 tonnes contained copper metal, based on a Dense Media Separation (DMS) mine plan.

Disclaimer

Cradle Arc plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 16:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:38pThe Publicis Groupe Management Board
BU
06:37pFTSE : Oil and tobacco give FTSE a boost
RE
06:37pMastercard Introduces Mastercard Trackâ„¢ To Make the Business of Doing Business Easier; Unique B2B platform powered by Microsoft Azure better connects buyers and suppliers with networks, banks and solution providers
AQ
06:36pRUFFER INVESTMENT : Monthly Investment Report - August 2018
PR
06:35pGlobal Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market 2017-2021 | Diagnostic Screening Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio
BU
06:35pTNR GOLD : Appoints Directors to the Board
EQ
06:34pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : As Hurricane Florence looms, flight cancellations begin at Charlotte's airport
AQ
06:34pSTEPPE GOLD : Development And Drilling Update
AQ
06:33pUNITED TECH TO PAY $14 MILLION FOR ILLEGAL FOREIGN PAYMENTS : U.s. sec
RE
06:33pGREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS : Payment of interim dividend for the fiscal year 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Trading Statement
3HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : Zara owner Inditex lifts sales forecasts on warm autumn range reception
4APPLE : APPLE : website suggests new iPhones to be named XS, XS Max, Xr
5Global stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.