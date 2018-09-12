Cradle Arc : Resignation of joint broker

Cradle Arc plc / EPIC: CRA.L / Market: AIM / Sector: Mining

12 September 2018

Cradle Arc plc

('Cradle Arc' or the 'Company')

Resignation of joint broker

Cradle Arc (AIM: CRA), the African focused base and precious metals exploration and production company, announces that Tamesis Partners LLP has resigned as the Company's joint broker with immediate effect. Accordingly, SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP is now the Company's sole broker.

The Board is continuing to evaluate the Company's broking options and a further announcement will be made in the coming months.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.cradlearc.com

About Cradle Arc

AIM-quoted Cradle Arc plc is the 60 per cent. owner of the Mowana copper mine in Botswana, an operational open pit mine and processing facility located in the north-east of the country, approximately 120km northwest of Francistown.

The Company recently released a maiden open pit ore reserve estimate (Proved and Probable) of 31.8Mt at 1.17% Cu for 370,800 tonnes contained copper metal, based on a Dense Media Separation (DMS) mine plan.