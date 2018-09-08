Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Craft Beer Market in Europe 2017-2021| IPA Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 12:02am CEST

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the craft beer market in Europe is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The rising number of breweries is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005525/en/

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the craft beer market in Europ ...

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the craft beer market in Europe is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Craft Beer Market in Europe 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the craft beer market in Europe into the following product types:

  • IPA
  • Seasonal
  • Pale ale
  • Amber ale
  • Lager
  • Wheat
  • Bocks
  • Fruit beer

In 2016, the IPA segment accounted for 27% of the global market and is projected to reach 29% by 2021, exhibiting almost 2% increase in market share.

Craft beer market in Europe: Top emerging trend

The beer business in Europe is currently witnessing the premiumization trend. Over the past few years, the higher priced brands in the beer industry are gaining more than the nominally-priced brands both in terms of volume as well as revenue, as consumers are willing to spend more on quality and differentiating products. Craft beers are usually priced higher than conventional beers and owing to the premiumization trend, craft brewers in Europe are constantly gaining market share over the well-established vendors. This is proving to be beneficial for the craft beer market in Europe. The UK, Belgium, Spain, and the Netherlands are the forerunners in the premiumization trend in Europe.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Overview of the Craft Beer Market in Europe

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (UK, Germany, Poland, Russia, Spain, and RoE)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by product type (IPA, seasonal, pale ale, amber ale, lager, wheat, bocks, and fruit beer)
  • Market segmentation by distribution channel (on-premises and off-premises)
  • Market segmentation by end-user (regional craft breweries, microbreweries, brewpubs, and contract brewery)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (BrewDog, Chimay Brewery, Duvel Moortgat, and The Boston Beer Company)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:37aFOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS : FBM Congratulates Joe Brown for 45 Years of Service
PU
12:34aLEGGETT & PLATT : to expand River Street plant
AQ
12:32aWEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; KLX Energy Services Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
12:30aAT&T : Invests More Than $150 Million Over 3-Year Period to Boost Local Networks in Alaska
PR
12:29aTESLA : Labaton Sucharow Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Elon Musk and Tesla
PR
12:29aGlobal Artificial Intelligence-Based Personalization Market 2018-2022| High Demand for Customer Engagement to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
12:28aKodiak Sciences Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
PR
12:27aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : September 7, 2018 Century Global Announces Completion of Second Tranche of Century Metals Special Warrant Private Placement
PU
12:27aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : September 7, 2018 Cascadia Announces Change of Business to a Blockchain Technology Enterprise
PU
12:27aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : September 7, 2018 Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
2APPLE : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
3NETFLIX : NETFLIX : ACQUIRES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO “LIONHEART”
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : FDANEWS ANNOUNCES: 3 Ways to Become a Data-Driven Quality Team Webinar, Sponsored by Spart..
5Craft Beer Market in Europe 2017-2021| IPA Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.