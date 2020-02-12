Craft Beer Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. and Beavertown Brewery | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the craft beer market since 2016 and the market in Europe is expected to grow by 1.32 billion liters during the period 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the growing number of microbreweries and craft breweries. In addition, the rising demand for low-alcohol craft beer is anticipated to boost the growth of the craft beer market in Europe.

Europe has witnessed a rise in the number of microbreweries and craft breweries over recent years. For instance, in 2018, the number of active breweries in the region increased by nearly 1,000, of which three-quarters were microbreweries. This growth can be attributed to the increasing consumer demand for different varieties of craft beer. Moreover, the consumer spend on craft beer is also comparatively higher in the European region. Hence, the rise in the number of microbreweries and craft breweries is expected to drive the demand for craft beer in Europe during the forecast period.

Major Five Craft Beer Market Companies:

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, and Overseas. The company offers a wide range of craft beer. Peroni is one of the key offerings of the company.

Beavertown Brewery

Beavertown Brewery offers a wide range of beer under various categories such as Core, Seasonals, Specials, and others. Bandit Brew, Wrath, and Black Betty are some of its key offerings.

BrewDog Plc

BrewDog Plc operates its business through segments such as HEADLINERS, SEASONAL, AMPLIFIED, TUNED, and OVERWORKS. Punk IPA is a popular variety of craft beer offered by the company.

Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd.

Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd. offers a wide range of beer through the Beer segment. Myrcia, In The Zawn, Medusa Bay, and Axe Edge are some of the key offerings of the company.

Cloudwater Brew Co.

Cloudwater Brew Co. operates its business through segments such as Beer, Soda, Merch, and Art. The company offers various types of craft beer, such as West Coast IPA and more.

Technavio has segmented the craft beer market based on the product, distribution channel, and region.

Craft Beer Product Outlook (Growth, Liters, 2020 - 2024)

IPA-based craft beer

Seasonal-based craft beer

Pale ale-based craft beer

Amber ale-based craft beer

Lager-based craft beer

Others

Craft Beer Distribution Channel Outlook (Growth, Liters, 2020 - 2024)

Off-trade

On-trade

Craft Beer Regional Outlook (Growth, Liters, 2020 - 2024)

Germany

UK

Poland

Russian Federation

Rest of Europe

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

