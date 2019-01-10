Crafty Fox feeding furloughed workers

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As thousands of federal workers wonder when they’ll ever get a paycheck again, the Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria is humbly offering a bit of relief.



Between now and the end of the day Wednesday, Jan. 16, Crafty Fox will give a free meal to those furloughed federal workers who show their employment ID. The meal consists of a 10-inch pepperoni pizza and soda, with a limit of one meal per employee.

“We try to keep ourselves separate from any kind of politics, but we know when people are suffering, that’s when Crafty Fox needs to step up,” said Crafty Fox Owner Angelique Moyer.

Crafty Fox also fed about 100 homeless people last month as part of the restaurant’s celebration of the holidays . About 800,000 federal workers are waiting for Congress and the President to pass a bill that would fund government operations; and about 50,000 of those workers are in Colorado.

Angelique Moyer is related to the Salazar Family Foundation of Denver, which has a rich history of charitable works throughout the metro area; and she has spearheaded some of their most notable efforts. Additionally, she recently made a sizeable donation to the MaxFund (helping dogs in need).

“We don’t know how long this partial shutdown of the federal government will continue, so we might have to figure out a way to contribute again at some point in the future,” said Moyer. “For now, we are happy to do our part to help the community in situations like this.”

