Craig McClellan Earns Top Super Lawyers Honors, Conor Hulburt Named to Rising Stars

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The McClellan Law Firm Founder Craig R. McClellan and Attorney Conor J. Hulburt have been recognized in the latest edition of Super Lawyers Magazine.

McClellan was named to the Super Lawyers list, the publication's highest honor, and Hulburt was selected for inclusion among the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars. Both attorneys have been named to the listings in previous years.

Additionally, McClellan earned further distinction as one of the region's most accomplished attorneys with his ranking as one of the Top 10 San Diego Supers Lawyers for 2020.

A Premier Recognition

Published annually as a means to recognize the nation's top legal practitioners, inclusion in the Super Lawyers list and the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars, which recognizes top young lawyers, is an honor earned by attorneys who exemplify the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct.

Because the Super Lawyers patented selection process relies on independent research, third party peer reviews, and meticulous evaluations into more than a dozen criteria of success, attorneys who make final listings have proven themselves as tried and true advocates widely regarded by their professional colleagues, members of the judiciary, and the communities they serve.

In total, no more than 5% of practicing lawyers in each state are named to Super Lawyers, and just 2.5% earn inclusion among Super Lawyers Rising Stars.

Award-Winning Advocates

With his 2020 selection, Craig R. McClellan has been named to Super Lawyers for 14 consecutive years (2007-2020). The McClellan Law Firm Founder was recognized for his work in Personal Injury, Product Liability, and Business Litigation, and earned additional distinctions among the Top 10 and Top 50 San Diego Super Lawyers. With over 135 verdicts and settlements in excess of one million dollars each in a range of complex civil torts, McClellan is continually hailed by professional organizations and publications as one of the region's best and most respected Civil Trial Lawyers.

Conor J. Hulburt was named to the 2020 Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars, a listing reserved for top young attorneys who are 40 years of age or younger, or who have been in practice for 10 years or less. This is the fourth year in a row Hulburt has been named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for his work in the area of Personal Injury, where he focuses on serious injury, wrongful death, insurance bad faith, and the representation of injured and wronged parties in challenging litigation. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego, and is the founder of SDCBA WetSuits, a legal association of surfing lawyers.

About The McClellan Law Firm

The McClellan Law Firm has cultivated a reputation as one of Southern California's leading personal injury, product liability, and business litigation law firms. Founded in 1987 by Craig R. McClellan, the first and only lawyer in San Diego admitted to the exclusive Inner Circle of Advocates and the first attorney to litigate a Ford Explorer rollover injury case with all digitally introduced documentary evidence, the firm has been on the forefront of litigating high-stakes claims for decades.

With a team of talented trial attorneys, The McClellan Law Firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for injured victims, families, and business owners in a range of civil actions – including catastrophic injuries and wrongful death caused by the negligent acts of others; claims arising from defective and unsafe consumer products and vehicles; and complex business torts, insurance claims, contractual breaches, and matters of professional negligence.

More about The McClellan Law Firm and its award-winning team can be found at www.mcclellanlaw.com.

