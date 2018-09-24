Crate.io : Brings Power of Industrial SQL Time Series to Azure IoT Hub to Reduce IoT Systems Cost and Complexity

Crate.io, developer of CrateDB, a leading SQL data platform for
real-time machine data and IoT applications, today announced
availability of the CrateDB Event Hubs Connector, a new capability that
allows users to route data from Microsoft Azure IoT Hub or Event Hubs
directly to CrateDB. This, combined with the database’s rapid ingest and
highly-flexible time series queries, gives developers
industrial-strength time series database capabilities on Microsoft Azure
that are much stronger than other alternatives.
New CrateDB Event Hubs Connector allows users to route data from Microsoft Azure IoT Hub or Event Hubs directly to CrateDB. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“The success of large-scale Industry 4.0 initiatives depends completely
on users’ systems’ abilities to ingest millions of data points from
connected equipment and for them to analyze and action that data in real
time,” said Holger Mueller, vice-president and principal analyst at
Constellation Research. “Traditional SQL databases cannot support time
series workloads, legacy time series databases lack the flexibility we
need and NoSQL is too risky and complex. The market needs a perfect
balance among ease-of-use, rapid ingestion, query flexibility and scale.”
CrateDB lets users of Microsoft IoT Hub put data to work by providing
time series monitoring capabilities while enabling data analytics on the
extremely large, long-term, complex data sets seen in Industrial IoT.
Compared to traditional time series workloads, industrial IoT presents
new challenges that CrateDB is uniquely equipped to meet:
-
Scale - CrateDB scales out to handle orders
of magnitude more time series data or concurrent queries than
other time series databases.
-
Complexity - Smart factories generate hundreds
of different sensor reading structures; many time series databases
lack the extensibility to easily support such a variety of time series.
-
SQL access - Many time series databases have simple,
proprietary interfaces; CrateDB is ANSI SQL, which makes it easier to
use, extend, and integrate with other systems.
-
OT-IT Integration - The value of Industrial time series data
rises significantly when it is integrated and analyzed with data from
ERP, CRM, HRIS systems--the OT-IT convergence, which gives more
business context and actionability to the time series analyses.
The ability to scale, integrate and extend CrateDB time series data
enables users to gain much more insight from machine data and take
action quicker to improve operations and profitability. Being able to
easily integrate data from other HR, ERP and CRM applications provides
context for time series data -- for example, who was on duty during
certain factory shifts or which supplier provided raw materials during a
specific production run. The juxtaposition of contextual and sensor data
accelerates actionability to pinpoint errors, reduce waste, and increase
profitability.
NEW Azure Event Hubs and Azure IoT Hub Integration
Microsoft Azure features scalable services for securely streaming
machine data from edge devices into the cloud. A new Event Hubs
Connector in CrateDB makes it even easier to integrate and analyze IoT
data in real time in order to monitor, predict, or control the behavior
of smart systems.
The Connector can scale to accept millions of telemetry data readings
per second from Event Hubs or IoT Hub and insert it into the CrateDB SQL
DBMS. Dynamic Schema Support enables messages of any structure to be
inserted into CrateDB, which updates the schema on-the-fly making it
easy to integrate new types of connected devices.
Use One Database, not Three
The flexibility of CrateDB -- with its ability to process time series,
geospatial, search and nested JSON with SQL -- simplifies smart systems
design by eliminating the need to use a variety of specialized databases
together. Industrial IoT stacks often feature multiple, specialized
databases -- for example, Azure SQL for relational data, Azure Cosmos DB
for JSON and InfluxDB or Azure Time Series Insights for time series.
CrateDB, with its unique distributed SQL-on-NoSQL architecture, enables
it to do the work of all three of those databases. As a result, database
hosting and database administration costs are much lower for CrateDB
users.
“Most time series databases were developed to support IT systems
monitoring, which is a small time series problem. Smart factory, smart
city and smart vehicle time series requirements are much more rigorous,”
said Christian Lutz, CEO of Crate.io. “The innovations we are announcing
today, including the Event Hub Connector, build on the multiple
advantages in CrateDB, which already provides the most powerful time
series capabilities for putting IoT and machine data to work, at scale.”
About Crate.io
Crate.io develops data management solutions that help companies put IoT
and machine data to work. CrateDB is an open source distributed database
offering the scalability and performance of NoSQL with the power and
ease of standard SQL. The Crate.io Machine Data Platform is a turnkey
data layer, offered as a hosted cloud service, enabling faster
development of IoT platforms and data-driven smart factories. Crate.io
is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Berlin, New York City,
and Dornbirn, Austria.
