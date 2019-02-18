Log in
News : Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crater Gold Mining : Appendix 3 y x 4

02/18/2019 | 09:13pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Crater Gold Mining Ltd

ABN 75 067 59 779

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Desmond Sun

Date of last notice

2 February 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

15 February 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

1. 1,300,000 options exercisable at $0.25 and expiring 27 July 2019

2. 1,000,000 options exercisable at $0.125 and expiring 12 July 2020

  • 3. 1,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares

  • 4. 865.140 Performance Rights Class A

  • 5. 432,570 Performance Rights Class B

  • 6. 432,570 Performance Rights Class C

  • 7. 432,570 Performance Rights Class D

  • 8. 432,570 Performance Rights Class E

Class

1. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.25 and expiring 27 July 2019

2. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.125 and expiring 12 July 2020

  • 3. Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • 4. Unlisted Performance Rights Class A

  • 5. Unlisted Performance Rights Class B

  • 6. Unlisted Performance Rights Class C

  • 7. Unlisted Performance Rights Class D

  • 8. Unlisted Performance Rights Class E

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

  • 4. 2,385,930 Performance Rights Class A

  • 5. 1,192,965 Performance Rights Class B

  • 6. 1,192,965 Performance Rights Class C

  • 7. 1,192,965Performance Rights Class D

  • 8. 1,192,965 Performance Rights Class E

  • 9. 1,192,965 Performance Rights Class F

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

  • 4. Nil

  • 5. Nil

  • 6. Nil

  • 7. Nil

  • 8. Nil

  • 9. Nil

No. of securities held after change

1. 1,300,000 options exercisable at $0.25 and expiring 27 July 2019

2. 1,000,000 options exercisable at $0.125 and expiring 12 July 2020

  • 3. 1,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares

  • 4. 3,251,070 Performance Rights Class A

  • 5. 1,625,535 Performance Rights Class B

  • 6. 1,625,535 Performance Rights Class C

  • 7. 1,625,535 Performance Rights Class D

  • 8. 1,625,535 Performance Rights Class E

  • 9. 1,192,965 Performance Rights Class F

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

4. - 9. Issued subsequent to shareholder approval as obtained at GM on 17 January 2019

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

-

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

-

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

N/A

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

-

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Crater Gold Mining Ltd

ABN

75 067 519 779

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Lawrence Lee

Date of last notice

2 February 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

15 February 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

1. 1,300,000 options exercisable at $0.25 and expiring 27 July 2019

2. 1,000,000 options exercisable at $0.125 and expiring 12 July 2020

  • 3. 1,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares

  • 4. 865.140 Performance Rights Class A

  • 5. 432,570 Performance Rights Class B

  • 6. 432,570 Performance Rights Class C

  • 7. 432,570 Performance Rights Class D

  • 8. 432,570 Performance Rights Class E

Class

1. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.25 and expiring 27 July 2019

2. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.125 and expiring 12 July 2020

  • 3. Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • 4. Unlisted Performance Rights Class A

  • 5. Unlisted Performance Rights Class B

  • 6. Unlisted Performance Rights Class C

  • 7. Unlisted Performance Rights Class D

  • 8. Unlisted Performance Rights Class E

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

  • 4. 2,385,930 Performance Rights Class A

  • 5. 1,192,965 Performance Rights Class B

  • 6. 1,192,965 Performance Rights Class C

  • 7. 1,192,965Performance Rights Class D

  • 8. 1,192,965 Performance Rights Class E

  • 9. 1,192,965 Performance Rights Class F

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

  • 4. Nil

  • 5. Nil

  • 6. Nil

  • 7. Nil

  • 8. Nil

  • 9. Nil

No. of securities held after change

1. 1,300,000 options exercisable at $0.25 and expiring 27 July 2019

2. 1,000,000 options exercisable at $0.125 and expiring 12 July 2020

  • 3. 1,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares

  • 4. 3,251,070 Performance Rights Class A

  • 5. 1,625,535 Performance Rights Class B

  • 6. 1,625,535 Performance Rights Class C

  • 7. 1,625,535 Performance Rights Class D

  • 8. 1,625,535 Performance Rights Class E

  • 9. 1,192,965 Performance Rights Class F

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

4. - 9. Issued subsequent to shareholder approval as obtained at GM on 17 January 2019

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

-

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Crater Gold Mining Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 02:12:06 UTC
