Crater Gold Mining : Appendix 3B - Performance Rights

Name of entity

Crater Gold Mining Limited

ABN 75 067 519 779

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued 1. Performance Rights 2. Performance Rights

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 1. 61,238,870 2. 58,455,285

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

1. Performance Rights terms and conditions as per attached Annexure 2 to this Appendix 3B

2.

Performance Rights terms and conditions as per attached Annexure 2 to this Appendix 3B

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:  the date from which they do  the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment  the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Yes - rank equally with existing Performance Rights on issue. 1. Nil 2. Nil 1. Issued to directors and consultant as approved by shareholders at GM on 17 January 2019. 2. Issued to employees/consultants under the Employee Equity Incentive Plan.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Yes 29 November 2018

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Nil

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A Nil

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) 1. 61,238,870 (GM 17/1/2019) 2. N/A

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 1. N/A 2. 58,455,285 (exemption 9)

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. N/A

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements Under 7.1 -41,919,716 Under 7.1A - 27,946,478

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8

Number and +class all +securities quoted on ASX (including in of

the +securitiessection 2 if applicable)

1. 15 February 2019

2. 15 February 2019

Number +Class 279,464,775 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 7,800,000 5,800,000 9,000,000 46,598,675 23,299,334 23,299,334 23,299,334 23,299,334 17,099,164 Options at $0.25 per share expiring 27/07/2019 Options exercisable at $0.25 per share expiring 27/07/2019. Options exercisable at $0.125 per share expiring 12/07/2020 Class A Performance Rights Class B Performance Rights Class C Performance Rights Class D Performance Rights Class E Performance Rights Class F Performance Rights

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

