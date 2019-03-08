Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crater Gold Mining : Change in substantial shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 04:56am EST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Crater Gold Mining Limited (CGN)

ACN/ARSN

067 519 779

1.

Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Freefire Technology Ltd (a company incorporated in Hong Kong)(Freefire), each of the entities named in Annexure A (the Associated Entities) and Mr Sam Chan

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

N/A

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on 01/03/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on 24/12/2013

The previous notice was dated 23/12/2013

2.

Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows (Note: CGN undertook a 1 for 100 securities consolidation on 14 October 2014):

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully paid ordinary shares

82,440,484

60.42%

1,044,953,183

87.63%

3.

Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company orscheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes

Affected

1/3/2018

Freefire Technology

Ltd

Issue of ordinary shares to Freefire as entitlement shares issued under the recent entitlement issue

$13,207,089

880,472,610 fully paid ordinary shares

880,472,610

"

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)

Ltd

Issue of ordinary shares to Freefire as entitlement shares issued under the recent entitlement issue

$55,778

3,718,545 fully paid ordinary shares

3,7818,545

"

Mr Sam Chan

Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the rights issue entitlement shares issued to Freefire

N/A

884,191,155 fully paid ordinary shares

N/A

13.09.2016

Freefire Technology

Ltd

Issue of ordinary shares to Freefire Technology Ltd as underwriter of the rights issue conducted by CGN

$1,976,643

28,237,753 fully paid ordinary shares

28,237,753

"

Mr Sam Chan

Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the shares issued to Freefire as underwriter

N/A

28,237,753 fully paid ordinary shares

N/A

Date of Change

(cont'd)

Person whose relevant interest changed

(cont'd)

Nature of change (6)

(cont'd)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

(cont'd)

Class and number of securities affected

(cont'd)

Person's votes

Affected

(cont'd)

18.11.2015

Freefire Technology

Ltd

Issue of ordinary shares to Freefire Technology Ltd upon a placement as approved by shareholders 13.11.2015

$2,008,867

25,110,835 fully paid ordinary shares

25,110,835

"

Mr Sam Chan

Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the shares issued to Freefire as underwriter

N/A

25,110,835 fully paid ordinary shares

N/A

21.05.2015

Freefire Technology

Ltd

Issue of ordinary shares to Freefire as entitlement shares issued under the recent entitlement issue

$2,186,717

24,296,857 fully paid ordinary shares

24,296,857

"

Mr Sam Chan

Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the shares issued to Freefire as underwriter

N/A

24,296,857 fully paid ordinary shares

N/A

26.03.2014

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)

Ltd

Purchased on market

$7,589

111,599 fully paid ordinary shares

111,599

"

Mr Sam Chan

Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the shares issued to Freefire as underwriter

N/A

111,599 fully paid ordinary shares

N/A

19.03.2014

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)

Ltd

Purchased on market

$37,609

564,500 fully paid ordinary shares

564,500

19.03.2014

Mr Sam Chan

Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the shares issued to Freefire as underwriter

N/A

564,000 fully paid ordinary shares

N/A

4.

Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Freeefire

Freefire

Freefire

Registered holder of shares

(section 608(1))

1,040,558,539 fully paid ordinary shares

1,040,558,539

Mr Sam Chan

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)

Ltd

Mr Sam Chan

Registered holder of shares (section 608(1))

4,394,644 fully paid ordinary shares

4,394,644

Mr Sam Chan

Freefire

Freefire

Taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest in the shares in which Freefire has a relevant interest, being the controller of Freefire

1,044,953,183 fully paid ordinary shares

N/A

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder inrelation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

None

None

6.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Freefire

22 Tai Yau Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd

GPO Box 5302, Sydney NSW, 2001

Mr Sam Chan

22 Tai Yau Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Signature

print nameSam Chan

capacitySelf/Director

sign here

date

08/03/2019

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (6) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included on any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown'".

  • (9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure A

This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 - Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Name: ……… ……………… .

Date: 08/03/2019

Name of body corporate

Country of incorporation

Freefire Technoloov Limited

Hong Kong

Kenq Tin Enterprises Limited

Hong Kong

Runneymede Consultants Limited

Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Crater Gold Mining Limited published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 09:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:32aTRIUMPH : TGI) Reports Sale of NAAS Line Maintenance Service Provider to STS Aviation Group
AQ
05:32aBOEING : Qatar Airways New Quadra Economy Class Seat
AQ
05:32aAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : ACEA Biosciences and PhysioStim Announce Partnership to Provide Comprehensive In Vitro Cardiac Safety Assessment Services
AQ
05:32aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders
AQ
05:32aFIVE BELOW : 5 Tips for Budget Friendly Easter Baskets by Finance Solutions
AQ
05:31aCASS INFORMATION : PayLease and Cass Information Systems Partner to Broaden Utility Expense Management and Resident Billing Services for Multifamily Companies
AQ
05:31aEUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:31aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Announces Record Trading in TTF Natural Gas and JKM LNG (Platts) Contracts
BU
05:28aSP A/S : Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
AQ
05:26aTIANQI LITHIUM : China's Tianqi Lithium to name 'fair, responsible' directors for SQM board
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : February 2019 traffic
5INTERSERVE PLC : INTERSERVE : Big shareholder backs Interserve before deal vote

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.