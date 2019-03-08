|
Crater Gold Mining : Change in substantial shareholding
03/08/2019 | 04:56am EST
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
Crater Gold Mining Limited (CGN)
ACN/ARSN
067 519 779
1.
Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Freefire Technology Ltd (a company incorporated in Hong Kong)(Freefire), each of the entities named in Annexure A (the Associated Entities) and Mr Sam Chan
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
N/A
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on 01/03/2019
The previous notice was given to the company on 24/12/2013
The previous notice was dated 23/12/2013
2.
Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows (Note: CGN undertook a 1 for 100 securities consolidation on 14 October 2014):
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Previous notice
|
Present notice
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
|
82,440,484
|
60.42%
|
1,044,953,183
|
87.63%
|
3.
Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company orscheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of change
|
Person whose relevant interest changed
|
Nature of change (6)
|
Consideration given in relation to change (7)
|
Class and number of securities affected
|
Person's votes
Affected
|
1/3/2018
|
Freefire Technology
Ltd
|
Issue of ordinary shares to Freefire as entitlement shares issued under the recent entitlement issue
|
$13,207,089
|
880,472,610 fully paid ordinary shares
|
880,472,610
|
"
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)
Ltd
|
Issue of ordinary shares to Freefire as entitlement shares issued under the recent entitlement issue
|
$55,778
|
3,718,545 fully paid ordinary shares
|
3,7818,545
|
"
|
Mr Sam Chan
|
Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the rights issue entitlement shares issued to Freefire
|
N/A
|
884,191,155 fully paid ordinary shares
|
N/A
|
13.09.2016
|
Freefire Technology
Ltd
|
Issue of ordinary shares to Freefire Technology Ltd as underwriter of the rights issue conducted by CGN
|
$1,976,643
|
28,237,753 fully paid ordinary shares
|
28,237,753
|
"
|
Mr Sam Chan
|
Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the shares issued to Freefire as underwriter
|
N/A
|
28,237,753 fully paid ordinary shares
|
N/A
|
Date of Change
(cont'd)
|
Person whose relevant interest changed
(cont'd)
|
Nature of change (6)
(cont'd)
|
Consideration given in relation to change (7)
(cont'd)
|
Class and number of securities affected
(cont'd)
|
Person's votes
Affected
(cont'd)
|
18.11.2015
|
Freefire Technology
Ltd
|
Issue of ordinary shares to Freefire Technology Ltd upon a placement as approved by shareholders 13.11.2015
|
$2,008,867
|
25,110,835 fully paid ordinary shares
|
25,110,835
|
"
|
Mr Sam Chan
|
Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the shares issued to Freefire as underwriter
|
N/A
|
25,110,835 fully paid ordinary shares
|
N/A
|
21.05.2015
|
Freefire Technology
Ltd
|
Issue of ordinary shares to Freefire as entitlement shares issued under the recent entitlement issue
|
$2,186,717
|
24,296,857 fully paid ordinary shares
|
24,296,857
|
"
|
Mr Sam Chan
|
Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the shares issued to Freefire as underwriter
|
N/A
|
24,296,857 fully paid ordinary shares
|
N/A
|
26.03.2014
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)
Ltd
|
Purchased on market
|
$7,589
|
111,599 fully paid ordinary shares
|
111,599
|
"
|
Mr Sam Chan
|
Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the shares issued to Freefire as underwriter
|
N/A
|
111,599 fully paid ordinary shares
|
N/A
|
19.03.2014
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)
Ltd
|
Purchased on market
|
$37,609
|
564,500 fully paid ordinary shares
|
564,500
|
19.03.2014
|
Mr Sam Chan
|
Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the shares issued to Freefire as underwriter
|
N/A
|
564,000 fully paid ordinary shares
|
N/A
4.
Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered holder of securities
|
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
|
Nature of relevant interest (6)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Person's votes
|
Freeefire
|
Freefire
|
Freefire
|
Registered holder of shares
(section 608(1))
|
1,040,558,539 fully paid ordinary shares
|
1,040,558,539
|
Mr Sam Chan
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)
Ltd
|
Mr Sam Chan
|
Registered holder of shares (section 608(1))
|
4,394,644 fully paid ordinary shares
|
4,394,644
|
Mr Sam Chan
|
Freefire
|
Freefire
|
Taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest in the shares in which Freefire has a relevant interest, being the controller of Freefire
|
1,044,953,183 fully paid ordinary shares
|
N/A
5.
Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder inrelation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
None
|
None
6.
Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
Freefire
|
22 Tai Yau Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd
|
GPO Box 5302, Sydney NSW, 2001
|
Mr Sam Chan
|
22 Tai Yau Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Signature
print nameSam Chan
capacitySelf/Director
date
08/03/2019
DIRECTIONS
-
(1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
-
(2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
-
(3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
-
(4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
-
(5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
-
(6) Include details of:
-
(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
-
(b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
-
(7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included on any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
-
(8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown'".
-
(9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
Annexure A
This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 - Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
Name: ……… ……………… .
Date: 08/03/2019
|
Name of body corporate
|
Country of incorporation
|
Freefire Technoloov Limited
|
Hong Kong
|
Kenq Tin Enterprises Limited
|
Hong Kong
|
Runneymede Consultants Limited
|
Hong Kong
Disclaimer
Crater Gold Mining Limited published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 09:54:02 UTC
|
|