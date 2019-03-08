Crater Gold Mining : Change in substantial shareholding

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Crater Gold Mining Limited (CGN)

ACN/ARSN

067 519 779

1.

Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Freefire Technology Ltd (a company incorporated in Hong Kong)(Freefire), each of the entities named in Annexure A (the Associated Entities) and Mr Sam Chan

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

N/A

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on 01/03/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on 24/12/2013

The previous notice was dated 23/12/2013

2.

Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows (Note: CGN undertook a 1 for 100 securities consolidation on 14 October 2014):

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Fully paid ordinary shares 82,440,484 60.42% 1,044,953,183 87.63%

3.

Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company orscheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes Affected 1/3/2018 Freefire Technology Ltd Issue of ordinary shares to Freefire as entitlement shares issued under the recent entitlement issue $13,207,089 880,472,610 fully paid ordinary shares 880,472,610 " HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd Issue of ordinary shares to Freefire as entitlement shares issued under the recent entitlement issue $55,778 3,718,545 fully paid ordinary shares 3,7818,545 " Mr Sam Chan Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the rights issue entitlement shares issued to Freefire N/A 884,191,155 fully paid ordinary shares N/A 13.09.2016 Freefire Technology Ltd Issue of ordinary shares to Freefire Technology Ltd as underwriter of the rights issue conducted by CGN $1,976,643 28,237,753 fully paid ordinary shares 28,237,753 " Mr Sam Chan Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the shares issued to Freefire as underwriter N/A 28,237,753 fully paid ordinary shares N/A Date of Change (cont'd) Person whose relevant interest changed (cont'd) Nature of change (6) (cont'd) Consideration given in relation to change (7) (cont'd) Class and number of securities affected (cont'd) Person's votes Affected (cont'd) 18.11.2015 Freefire Technology Ltd Issue of ordinary shares to Freefire Technology Ltd upon a placement as approved by shareholders 13.11.2015 $2,008,867 25,110,835 fully paid ordinary shares 25,110,835 " Mr Sam Chan Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the shares issued to Freefire as underwriter N/A 25,110,835 fully paid ordinary shares N/A 21.05.2015 Freefire Technology Ltd Issue of ordinary shares to Freefire as entitlement shares issued under the recent entitlement issue $2,186,717 24,296,857 fully paid ordinary shares 24,296,857 " Mr Sam Chan Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the shares issued to Freefire as underwriter N/A 24,296,857 fully paid ordinary shares N/A 26.03.2014 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd Purchased on market $7,589 111,599 fully paid ordinary shares 111,599 " Mr Sam Chan Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the shares issued to Freefire as underwriter N/A 111,599 fully paid ordinary shares N/A 19.03.2014 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd Purchased on market $37,609 564,500 fully paid ordinary shares 564,500 19.03.2014 Mr Sam Chan Being the controller of Freefire, taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest (or voting power) in the shares issued to Freefire as underwriter N/A 564,000 fully paid ordinary shares N/A

4.

Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes Freeefire Freefire Freefire Registered holder of shares (section 608(1)) 1,040,558,539 fully paid ordinary shares 1,040,558,539 Mr Sam Chan HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd Mr Sam Chan Registered holder of shares (section 608(1)) 4,394,644 fully paid ordinary shares 4,394,644 Mr Sam Chan Freefire Freefire Taken under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act to have a deemed relevant interest in the shares in which Freefire has a relevant interest, being the controller of Freefire 1,044,953,183 fully paid ordinary shares N/A

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder inrelation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association None None

6.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Freefire 22 Tai Yau Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd GPO Box 5302, Sydney NSW, 2001 Mr Sam Chan 22 Tai Yau Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Signature

print nameSam Chan

capacitySelf/Director

sign here

date

08/03/2019

DIRECTIONS

(1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

(2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

(4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

(5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

(6) Include details of: (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included on any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

(8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown'".

(9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure A

This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 - Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Name: ……… ……………… .

Date: 08/03/2019