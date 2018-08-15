Crater Gold Mining : Change of Address

PO Box 7054
15 August 2018
Australian Securities Exchange
Change of Address
Crater Gold Mining Ltd advises that its Registered Office address and Principal Place of Business address has changed to:
Level 2
22 Mount St
PERTH WA 6000
Its postal address has also changed to:
PO Box 7054
Cloisters Square Perth WA 6850
These changes will become effective from 15 August 2018.
Yours sincerely
Crater Gold Mining Limited
Andrea S Betti
Company Secretary
