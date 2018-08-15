Crater Gold Mining : Change of Address

PO Box 7054

Cloisters Square, Perth WA 6850

Australia

Ph (08) 6188 8181

Fax (08) 6188 8182

Crater Gold Mining Limited ABN 75 067 519 779

15 August 2018

Australian Securities Exchange

Change of Address

Crater Gold Mining Ltd advises that its Registered Office address and Principal Place of Business address has changed to:

Level 2

22 Mount St

PERTH WA 6000

Its postal address has also changed to:

PO Box 7054

Cloisters Square Perth WA 6850

These changes will become effective from 15 August 2018.

Yours sincerely

Crater Gold Mining Limited

Andrea S Betti

Company Secretary

Email: info@cratergold.com.au

Website: www.cratergold.com.au