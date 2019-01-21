Crater Gold Mining : Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Crater Gold Mining Limited ABN 75 067 519 779

Prospectus

For a renounceable entitlement issue to Eligible Shareholders of up to approximately 1,537,056,263 Shares at an issue price of $0.015 per Share on the basis of 11 new Shares for every 2 Shares held on the Record Date to raise up to approximately $23,055,844 before expenses.

Freefire Technology Limited (Freefire), a major Shareholder, has committed to take up its Entitlement to $13,207,089. Mr Sam Chan who controls Freefire has committed to take up his personal Entitlement of $46,530.

The Offer is not underwritten

This Offer closes at 5.00pm AEDT on 19 February 2019. Valid acceptances must be received by then.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and requires your immediate attention. It should be read in its entirety. If you do not understand its contents, or are in doubt as to the course you should follow, you should consult your stockbroker, financial or other professional adviser.

The Shares offered by this Prospectus should be considered speculative.

Contents Page Important notes 3 Important dates 5 Brief instructions for Eligible Shareholders 6 Investment overview 7 Chairman's Letter 13

1 Details of the Offer 14 2 Company update 20 3 Effect of the Offer on the Company 28 4 Risk factors 33 5 Additional information 42 6 Directors' authorisation 50 7 Defined terms 51 53 Corporate directory

page |2

Important notes

This Prospectus is dated 22 January 2019 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. Neither ASIC nor ASX take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.

No Shares will be issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of issue of this Prospectus. Shares issued pursuant to this Prospectus will be issued on the terms and conditions set out in this Prospectus.

The Company will apply to ASX for Official Quotation of the Shares offered pursuant to this Prospectus within 7 days after the date of this Prospectus.

Eligible Shareholders should read this Prospectus in its entirety and seek professional advice where necessary. The Shares the subject of this Prospectus should be considered speculative.

Applications for Shares by Eligible Shareholders will only be accepted where they comply with the instructions on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form accompanying this Prospectus as described in section 1.5 (Entitlements and acceptance) of this Prospectus.

An application for Additional Shares will only be accepted by completing the relevant section of the Entitlement and Acceptance Form or by making payment for the appropriate monies via BPAY® as described in section 1.6 of this Prospectus.

No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offer described in this Prospectus. Any information or representation which is not contained in this Prospectus or disclosed by the Company pursuant to its continuous disclosure obligations may not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Company in connection with the issue of this Prospectus.

This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus. In preparing this Prospectus regard has been had to the fact that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and that certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers to whom investors may consult.

The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of this Prospectus should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer or invitation in any jurisdiction where, or to any person to

whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer or invitation.

Neither this document nor the Shares the subject of the Offer have been, nor will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended or under the securities legislation of any state of the Unites States of America, or any applicable securities laws of a country of jurisdiction outside of Australia. Accordingly, subject to certain exceptions, the Shares the subject of the Offer may not, directly or indirectly, be offered or sold within a country or jurisdiction outside of Australia and New Zealand or to or for the account or benefit of any national resident or citizen of, or any person located in a country or jurisdiction outside of Australia and New Zealand.

New Zealand notice

The Shares being offered pursuant to this Prospectus are not being offered to the public within New Zealand other than to existing shareholders of the Company with registered addresses in New Zealand to whom the offer of these securities is being made in reliance on the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 and the Financial Markets Conduct (Incidental Offers) Exemption Notice 2016.

This document has been prepared in compliance with Australian law and has not been registered, filed with or approved by any New Zealand regulatory authority. This document is not a product disclosure statement under New Zealand law and is not required to, and may not, contain all the information that a product disclosure statement under New Zealand law is required to contain.

Hong Kong notice

WARNING: The contents of this Prospectus have not been reviewed by any Hong Kong regulatory authority. You are advised to exercise caution in relation to the Offer. If you are in doubt about any contents of this Prospectus, you should obtain independent professional advice.

Papua New Guinea

This Prospectus may be distributed in Papua New Guinea only to shareholders of the Company. This Prospectus has not been registered as a prospectus in Papua New Guinea and no notice of the Offer will be submitted to the Registrar of Companies. No other documents are being lodged with the Registrar of Companies or the Papua New Guinea Securities Commission in respect of the Offer. Any offer of Shares is not, and should not be construed as, an offer of securities to the public in Papua New Guinea.

Privacy

The Company collects personal information about each Applicant provided on an Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the purposes of processing the application and, if the

application is successful, to administer the Applicant's security holding in the Company.

By submitting an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, each Applicant agrees that the Company may use the personal information in the Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the purposes set out in this privacy disclosure statement and may disclose it for those purposes to the share registry, the Company's related bodies corporate, agents, contractors and third party service providers (including mailing houses), the ASX, ASIC and other regulatory authorities.

Collection, maintenance and disclosure of certain personal information is governed by legislation including the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) (as amended), the Corporations Act and certain rules such as the ASX Settlement Operating Rules.

If an Applicant becomes a security holder of the Company, the Corporations Act and Australian tax legislation requires the Company to include information about the security holder (including name, address and details of the securities held) in its public register. This information must remain in the register even if that person ceases to be a security holder of the Company. Information contained in the Company's registers is also used to facilitate distribution payments and corporate communications (including the Company's financial results, annual reports and other information that the Company may wish to communicate to its security holders) and compliance by the Company with legal and regulatory requirements.

If you do not provide the information required on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, the Company may not be able to accept or process your application.

The Company may disclose personal information about Applicants to agents and service providers located outside Australia.

By submitting an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, each Applicant consents to the disclosure of their personal information to the Company's agents and service providers outside Australia. Please note that by so consenting, the Company will not be required to take reasonable steps to ensure the recipient complies with the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth), nor will the Applicant be able to seek redress against the Company, or the recipient, under the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) for any breach of the Privacy Act 1988 by the recipient.

2012). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.

• 14-11-16 titled 'Maiden JORC Gold Resource at HGZ Project, Crater Mountain, PNG'.

Such resource estimates are subject to the relevant assumptions, qualifications and procedures described in the relevant ASX announcements.

To date, the Company has only announced estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources. Nothing in this Prospectus constitutes presentation of Mineral Reserves. As such, economic analysis cannot be applied based on the data contained.

The information contained in this Prospectus relating to exploration results and mineral resource estimates in relation to the Crater Tenements and the Croydon Tenements is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Ken Chapple or prepared by appropriately qualified external technical experts and reviewed by him. Mr Chapple is an Associate Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has the relevant experience in relation to the mineralisation being reported upon to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Chapple consents to the inclusion in this Prospectus of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Key definitions

Throughout this Prospectus, for ease of reading, various words and phrases have been defined rather than used in full on each occasion. Please refer to section 7 (Defined terms) of this Prospectus for a list of defined terms.

Rounding

In determining Entitlements, any fractional entitlement will be rounded up to the nearest whole number.

Competent Person's Statement

Resource estimates contained in this Prospectus were previously announced in the Company's ASX news releases of:

• 21-12-11 Initial Resource Estimate (This information was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004. It has not been updated since to comply with the JORC Code

Key risks

For a summary of the key risks associated with further investment in the Company, please refer to the Investment Overview. A more detailed description of the key risks is set out in section 4 (Risk factors).

Important dates

Event Date* Announcement of Offer 22 January 2019 Lodgement of Appendix 3B with ASX 22 January 2019 Prospectus lodged at ASIC and ASX 22 January 2019 "Ex" Date (date Shares are quoted ex-rights) 23 January 2019 Rights trading commences 24 January 2019 Record Date to determine Entitlements 7.00pm (AEDT) 25 January 2019 Prospectus (together with Entitlement and Acceptance Form) despatched to Shareholders 30 January 2019 Opening Date 30 January 2019 Rights trading ends 12 February 2019 Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis 12 February 2019 Closing Date** 19 February 2019 Notification to ASX of under subscriptions 22 February 2019 Issue date 26 February 2019 Normal trading of Shares issued under the Offer commences** 26 February 2019

* These dates are indicative only. The Directors reserve the right to vary the key dates without prior notice, subject to the Listing Rules.

** The Directors may extend the Closing Date by giving at least three Business Days' notice to ASX prior to the Closing Date.

As such, the date the Shares are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary.