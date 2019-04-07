Crater Gold Mining : Gold Production Update - HGZ Project, PNG

PO Box 7054 Cloisters Square, WA, 6850

8th April 2019

GOLD PRODUCTION UPDATE - HGZ PROJECT

Crater Gold Mining Limited ("Company") (ASX: CGN) is pleased to provide an update on the High Grade Zone ("HGZ") gold mining project at Crater Mountain, Papua New Guinea.

Since the last update on the 11th of February 2019, the Company has produced and sold 87ozs of gold. The sale occurred on 29th of March 2019.

Production was from a composite of high grade and low grade ore.

The processing plant was recently reconfigured and with the planned future equipment upgrades, it is still only operating at a reduced capacity. Despite this, gold production increased over the previous period due to more fine-grained gold being recovered and the mining of a discrete high-grade zone of nuggety gold. This is encouraging as such discrete high grade zones are a feature of high sulphidation epithermal mineralisation and it is considered to be reasonable to expect encountering more such zones as mining proceeds.

The first skid steer loader is now in country and is expected on site shortly. The skid steer loaders will dramatically improve the underground bogging operations and also increase the ore tonnage to the processing plant.

Additional pneumatic jack hammers are en route to the mine site. These will allow more specific mining on an increased number of faces, thus providing additional high-grade ore to the processing plant.

As a consequence of the above, the HGZ mine is presently operating at a reduced capacity.

The Company is confident that when the upgrade of the processing plant is completed and when the additional mining equipment is introduced that it will all have a considerable effect in increasing gold production at the HGZ mine. Additionally, a night shift will be introduced at that time to increase processing capacity to match expected mine output.

Crater Gold Mining Managing Director, Russ Parker said:

"… the Company recently reconfigured the mining plant. This resulted in increased gold production, and also resulted in more fine gold being recovered by the mining plant. As additional mining equipment becomes available in the ensuing period, we are confident that gold production will increase accordingly."

Russ Parker

Managing Director