Crater Gold Mining : Placement of Shortfall Shares

PO Box 7054

Cloisters Square, Perth, WA 6850

Australia

Ph (08) 6188 8181

Crater Gold Mining Limited ABN 75 067 519 779

21 March 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office via ASX online

Dear Sir/Madam,

PLACEMENT OF SHORTFALL SHARES

Crater Gold Mining Ltd (the Company) (ASX:CGN) has today completed a placement of 35,000,000 Shortfall Shares, at an issue price of $0.015 per shares providing $525,000 (before raising costs).

The placement was made to China New Economy Fund Limited which is an exempted limited liability company, for the purpose of acting as a closed-ended investment company. China New Economy Fund Limited is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

This placement was issued using shortfall shares arising out of the offer detailed in the Company's Prospectus dated 22 January 2019. The Placement has now raised a total of $14,220,467, which has therefore resulted in a 61.68% take-up of the offer under the Prospectus.

The funds raised from the Placement will be used for upgrading the HGZ mine at Crater Mountain in Papua New Guinea, continued exploration in Papua New Guinea and Queensland, for payment of creditors and for working capital.

The requisite Appendix 3B for the Placement is attached to this announcement.

The Company provides the following information pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5 and Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act.

The Placement of Shortfall Shares was completed using Crater Gold Mining's Shortfall Security capacity pursuant to the Company's Prospectus dated 22 January 2019.

As at the date of this notice the Company has complied with:

(a) The provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act;

(b) Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

there is no excluded information for the purposes of Sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act.

Andrea Betti Company Secretary

Email: info@cratergold.com.au

Website: www.cratergold.com.au

1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Crater Gold Mining Limited

ABN 75 067 519 779

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (Shortfall Shares)

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 35,000,000 (Shortfall Shares)

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:  the date from which they do  the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment  the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration Yes. $0.015

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Shares issued pursuant to shortfall available under recent Rights Issue (completed 26 February 2019), with funds to be utilised for payment of creditors, exploration and mining at projects and for the working capital of the Company.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Yes 29 November 2018

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A Nil

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) Nil

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 35,000,000 (shortfall shares)

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. N/A

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements Under 7.1 - 184,124,380 Under 7.1A - 122,749,587

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class all +securities quoted on ASX (including in of

the +securities section 2 if applicable)

21 March 2019

Number +Class 1,227,495,867 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 7,800,000 5,800,000 9,000,000 46,598,674 23,299,335 23,299,335 23,299,335 23,299,335 17,099,165 Options at $0.25 per share expiring 27/07/2019 Options exercisable at $0.25 per share expiring 27/07/2019. Options exercisable at $0.125 per share expiring 12/07/2020 Class A Performance Rights Class B Performance Rights Class C Performance Rights Class D Performance Rights Class E Performance Rights Class F Performance Rights

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security required? holderapproval

12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

15 +Record date entitlementstodetermine

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013