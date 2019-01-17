Crater Gold Mining : Renounceable Rights Issue Timetable

PO Box 7054

18 January 2019

Renounceable Rights Issue Timetable

Below is a revised Renounceable Rights Issue Timetable

Event Date Lodgement of Prospectus with ASX/ASIC Lodgement of Appendix 3B with ASX 22 January 2019 Notice of Offer sent to Shareholders 23 January 2019 Shares quoted on an "Ex" basis 24 January 2019 Rights trading commences 24 January 2019 Record Date 25 January 2019 (7pm AEDT) Dispatch Prospectus to entitled shareholders 30 January 2019 Rights trading ends 12 February 2019 Closing date 19 February 2019 Notify Shortfall to ASX 22 February 2019 Settlement of Shortfall 26 February 2019 Issue Date of New Shares 26 February 2019

The above dates (other than the date of the announcement of the Rights Issue) are indicative only and may change without notice. Subject to ASX Listing Rules, the Company reserves the right to extend the Closing Date or close the Rights Issue without further notice. A change to the Closing Date may cause other dates to change.

