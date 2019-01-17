Log in
Crater Gold Mining : Renounceable Rights Issue Timetable

01/17/2019 | 11:24pm EST

PO Box 7054

Cloisters Square WA 6850

Australia

Ph (08) 6188 8181

Crater Gold Mining Limited ABN 75 067 519 779

18 January 2019

Renounceable Rights Issue Timetable

Below is a revised Renounceable Rights Issue Timetable

Event

Date

Lodgement of Prospectus with ASX/ASIC Lodgement of Appendix 3B with ASX

22 January 2019

Notice of Offer sent to Shareholders

23 January 2019

Shares quoted on an "Ex" basis

24 January 2019

Rights trading commences

24 January 2019

Record Date

25 January 2019 (7pm AEDT)

Dispatch Prospectus to entitled shareholders

30 January 2019

Rights trading ends

12 February 2019

Closing date

19 February 2019

Notify Shortfall to ASX

22 February 2019

Settlement of Shortfall

26 February 2019

Issue Date of New Shares

26 February 2019

The above dates (other than the date of the announcement of the Rights Issue) are indicative only and may change without notice. Subject to ASX Listing Rules, the Company reserves the right to extend the Closing Date or close the Rights Issue without further notice. A change to the Closing Date may cause other dates to change.

Andrea S Betti

Company Secretary

Email: info@cratergold.com.au

Website: www.cratergold.com.au

Disclaimer

Crater Gold Mining Limited published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 04:23:01 UTC
