Crater Gold Mining : Renounceable Rights Issue Timetable updated

22 January 2019
Renounceable Rights Issue Timetable
We refer to the prospectus lodged this morning and advise a revised Renounceable Rights Issue Timetable
|
Event
|
Date
|
Lodgement of Prospectus with ASX/ASIC Lodgement of Appendix 3B with ASX
|
22 January 2019
|
Notice of Offer sent to Shareholders
|
23 January 2019
|
Shares quoted on an "Ex" basis
|
24 January 2019
|
Rights trading commences
|
24 January 2019
|
Record Date
|
25 January 2019 (7pm AEDT)
|
Dispatch Prospectus to entitled shareholders
|
30 January 2019
|
Opening Date
|
30 January 2019
|
Rights trading ends
|
12 February 2019
|
Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis
|
13 February 2019
|
Closing date
|
19 February 2019
|
Notify Shortfall to ASX
|
22 February 2019
|
Settlement of Shortfall
|
26 February 2019
|
Issue Date of New Shares
|
26 February 2019
|
Normal trading of Shares issued under the offer commences
|
26 February 2019
The above dates are indicative only and may change without notice. Subject to ASX Listing Rules, the Company reserves the right to extend the Closing Date or close the Rights Issue without further notice. A change to the Closing Date may cause other dates to change.
