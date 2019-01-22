Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crater Gold Mining : Renounceable Rights Issue Timetable updated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 12:19am EST

PO Box 7054

Cloisters Square WA 6850

Australia

Ph (08) 6188 8181

Crater Gold Mining Limited ABN 75 067 519 779

22 January 2019

Renounceable Rights Issue Timetable

We refer to the prospectus lodged this morning and advise a revised Renounceable Rights Issue Timetable

Event

Date

Lodgement of Prospectus with ASX/ASIC Lodgement of Appendix 3B with ASX

22 January 2019

Notice of Offer sent to Shareholders

23 January 2019

Shares quoted on an "Ex" basis

24 January 2019

Rights trading commences

24 January 2019

Record Date

25 January 2019 (7pm AEDT)

Dispatch Prospectus to entitled shareholders

30 January 2019

Opening Date

30 January 2019

Rights trading ends

12 February 2019

Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis

13 February 2019

Closing date

19 February 2019

Notify Shortfall to ASX

22 February 2019

Settlement of Shortfall

26 February 2019

Issue Date of New Shares

26 February 2019

Normal trading of Shares issued under the offer commences

26 February 2019

The above dates are indicative only and may change without notice. Subject to ASX Listing Rules, the Company reserves the right to extend the Closing Date or close the Rights Issue without further notice. A change to the Closing Date may cause other dates to change.

Andrea S Betti

Company Secretary

Email: info@cratergold.com.au

Website: www.cratergold.com.au

Disclaimer

Crater Gold Mining Limited published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 05:18:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:59aTELE2 : Com Hem launches mobile telephony
AQ
01:59aBRIDGESTONE : Europe To Acquire TomTom Telematics For 910 Million Cash Consideration
BU
01:51aBRIDGESTONE : TomTom to sell Telematics unit to Bridgestone for $1.03 billion
RE
01:50aINFOSYS : Running Multiple Digital Initiatives at Scale is What Sets Visionary Businesses Apart, Finds Infosys Digital Radar 2019
AQ
01:48aDOMTAR USA : Shift Work Offers Surprising Benefits for Employees
PU
01:47aTRYG A/S : Forsikring A/S – Financial highlights 2018
AQ
01:46aPANASONIC : Tesla says it has no agreement with Chinese battery maker Lishen
RE
01:44aTOYOTA MOTOR : Thailand's total domestic car sales seen down 3.8 percent in 2019 - Toyota
RE
01:40aREMY COINTREAU : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy third quarter sales beat expectations
RE
01:38aTLOU ENERGY : Readies For Lesedi CBM Project Development
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares, oil skid on global growth worries
2STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF FINANCIAL ..
3LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
4China's fourth quarter GDP growth dented by services, agriculture despite construction rebound
5OOREDOO : OOREDOO : launches social media contest to engage customers
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.