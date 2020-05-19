Crawford TPA: Broadspire® Selects HomeCare Connect as Post-Acute Care Partner

Broadspire, a Crawford Company and a leading third-party administrator (TPA) of workers’ compensation claims, liability claims, disability and leave management and medical management services, has partnered with HomeCare Connect for its post-acute care services.

Many injured workers cannot safely return to their homes following a hospital stay. They transfer to post-acute care facilities for additional treatment until they are able to return home.

Often gaps arise in the clinical coordination of these critical transitions, impacting physical and financial outcomes. Post-Acute Care Connect (PACC) helps prevent these gaps and ensure that injured workers receive the highest quality care.

“Broadspire delivers continuity of care throughout the entire claim,” said Erica Fichter, Broadspire’s Senior Vice President of Medical Management. “PACC provides injured workers a seamless transition from the hospital to home.”

The program accesses a network of over 15,000 post-acute care facilities that have met HomeCare Connect’s stringent credentialing requirements. Broadspire’s adjusters and nurse case managers work closely with PACC coordinators to select a facility specializing in the injured workers’ condition, such as spinal cord or traumatic brain injuries, physical rehabilitation, or wound care.

PACC coordinators regularly communicate with the injured worker and their family throughout the entire process. “An injured worker needs to understand where they’re going and why and what to expect from the treatment,” said Teresa Williams, Managing Partner of HomeCare Connect. “They need a person to address their questions or concerns.”

The team coordinates the hospital discharge and provides a detailed treatment plan to the post-acute care center. They also monitor the type, quantity and quality of services delivered.

“Sometimes there are unnecessary services that drive up the cost,” Williams said. Additional savings come from avoiding extended hospital stays, pre-negotiated network rates, and invoice reviews to help ensure that services and fees are appropriate.

PACC Coordinators also handle the discharge from the facility, managing the timing of home health, durable medical equipment, and home modification services to make sure the injured worker returns to a safe and functional environment.

“This comprehensive process helps ensure all services are in place when the injured worker is ready to go home,” Williams said.

About HomeCare Connect

Specializing in catastrophic cases, HomeCare Connect manages the quality and cost of post-acute care, home health, durable medical equipment and supplies, and home modifications along with prosthetics and orthotics for workers’ compensation payers. Its service standards ensure that injured workers receive excellent care in the fastest time frames at the most affordable prices. Based in Winter Park, Florida, near Orlando, the privately held company serves clients nationally and can be reached at www.homecareconnect.com or 855-223-2228.

About Crawford TPA: Broadspire®

Broadspire,® a Crawford® Company and leading third-party administrator to employers and insurance companies, offers a broad suite of customized claim, medical management, accident and health, and disability and leave management services designed to help increase employee productivity while containing costs. Broadspire is a part of Crawford & Company,® the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. Services are offered by Crawford & Company under the Broadspire brand in countries outside the U.S. More information is available at www.choosebroadspire.com.

About Crawford

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

