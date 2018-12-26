Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crazy Bulls, Barefoot Bishops and Furry Pearls Come to Gran Cine in January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 02:01pm CET

West Palm Beach, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Palm Beach, FL – December 26, 2018 – Gran Cine’s January lineup brings together furry, inspiring and somewhat disturbing characters, including the lovable mutt Perla, the amazing Catalan bishop Pere Casaldàliga and a relentless, bloodthirsty vigilante known as Toro Loco (Crazy Bull). Also featuring are stories about drug traffickers in flight, wannabe politicians and doorways to other dimensions. This dynamic roster of releases is the reason why the channel distinguishes itself as Olympusat’s flagship network of contemporary Spanish movies from Spain and Latin America, all uncut and commercial free.  

0_medium_PerlaStill20.jpg
Perla: La Película (Pearl: The Movie), premiering January 23 at 10 p.m. EST. Perla is a heart-warming film about an abandoned and starving female mutt that meets a troubled filmmaker and, together, they form a bond that transforms their lives.


1_medium_ToroLocoSangrientoPosterEng1.jpg
Toro Loco: Sangriento (Crazy Bull: Bloodthirsty) is the third entry in Patricio Valladares’ popular Toro Loco saga, who is now out to avenge his son’s death with his special kind of extreme prejudice. Veteran actor Francisco Melo replaces George Belmar as Toro Loco, a character introduced in the 2009 film Dirty Love and reprised in 2011’s Toro Loco.


2_medium_olympusatlogo.png


The X-Files go to Spain January 13 at 10 p.m. EST in the suspense, science fiction film El Bosque (The Forest). Originally titled El Bosc, a married couple amidst 1936’s Spanish civil war taps into an ancestral secret in the forest that allows them to open a doorway to another dimension. Stars popular actress María Molins, who won a Gaudi Award for her performance.

Charles Bronson’s Death Wish is child’s play compared to the cow-skull wielding, Chilean vigilante Toro Loco, ready to stalk viewers January 16 at 10 p.m. EST. Toro Loco: Sangriento (Crazy Bull: Bloodthirsty) is the third entry in Patricio Valladares’ popular Toro Loco saga, who is now out to avenge his son’s death with his special kind of extreme prejudice. Veteran actor Francisco Melo replaces George Belmar as Toro Loco, a character introduced in the 2009 film Dirty Love and reprised in 2011’s Toro Loco.

Vengeance and parallel dimensions turn to tears in Spain’s multi-award-winning biographical miniseries Descalzo Sobre la Tierra Roja (Barefoot in Red Soil). Descalzo Sobre la Tierra Roja (original title Descalç Sobre la Terra Vermella) is based on the book by Francesc Escribano. It narrates the life of Catalonian bishop Pere Casaldàliga, revered in Spain and Latin America for his works on behalf of the poor in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Part 1 airs January 30 and 9 p.m. EST, followed by part 2 at 10:20 p.m. 

But don’t put away your handkerchief yet! You might need it when you watch Perla: La Película (Pearl: The Movie), premiering January 23 at 10 p.m. EST. Perla is a heart-warming film about an abandoned and starving female mutt that meets a troubled filmmaker and, together, they form a bond that transforms their lives. Another story about bonding and transformation is Cápsulas (Capsules), a Guatemalan family drama that debuts January 2 at 10 p.m. EST about a 12-year-old boy that is abducted by his estranged father when the mother and drug-dealer boyfriend are forced to flee the country.

Comedy and politics collide January 6 at 10 p.m. EST in El Candidato (The Candidate), Uruguayan comedy centered on an unremarkable millionaire running for office that hires a team of overzealous advisors that mold him into somebody he is not. Talking about false identities, tune in January 9 at 10 p.m. EST for Hijo de Trauco (Son of Despair), a Chilean comedy-drama about a teenage boy who discovers that everything he knows about his father is a lie.

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Liberty, RCN, Verizon FiOS,, and VEMOX™. For more information on Gran Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit grancine.tv and vemox.com.

###

Attachments

Jesus Piñango
Olympusat
5612495228
jesus@olympusat.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:44aU.S. holiday shopping season best in six years - report
RE
08:43aEXXON MOBIL : says drilling offshore Guyana unaffected by Venezuela navy incident
RE
08:42aSPECIAL REPORT : Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA
RE
08:41aDEADLINE TODAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against McKesson Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
08:36aTRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of IND Application for TJ4309 (CD73 Antibody TJD5) for Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors
GL
08:35aTATNEFT' : Regular Meeting of the TATNEFT''s Board of Directors of Was Held
PU
08:35aGRUPPA CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group acquires 75% of Samson – Food Products
PU
08:35aXIAOMI : Mi Car Charger Basic launched at Rs 449 with Quick 3.0 Fast Charging
AQ
08:35aGRUPPA CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group buys out Belaya Ptitsa's debt looking to relaunch it in 2019
PU
08:35aCHRISTMAS OFFER : Now this telecom company is giving unlimited data
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises to $51 after steep slide; growth fears weigh
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Customers Made This Holiday Season Record-Breaking with More Items Ordered Worldwide..
3Iran says private exporters had no problem selling its oil
4Oil rises to $51 after steep slide; growth fears weigh
5SPECIAL REPORT: Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.