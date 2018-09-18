Create® Adds Beth Keyser as New President

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Create®, a breakthrough health plan focused on the doctor-patient relationship, today announced that Beth Keyser has been appointed President. Keyser brings 20 years of industry acumen to the position, drawing on success in multiple health market segments.



Beth Keyser, President of Create®





As President, Keyser will spearhead Create’s continued growth, expanding its sales and reach in the employer market, and working to ensure optimal customer and consumer experiences. Keyser’s arrival comes as Create generates increasing employer demand for an innovative, lower cost, high-value health plan.

“Beth’s reputation for successfully aligning interests across the health care space—employers, patients, providers, health plans—is perfectly in sync with Create’s core values,” said Simeon Schindelman, CEO of Create’s parent company Brighton Health Plan Solutions and the Founder of Create. “We care deeply about providing high-quality care at low costs, and believe that aligning interests is the key to success. We are thrilled to welcome Beth and look forward to bringing the unique and powerful advantages of Create to more employers.”

Keyser joins Create with an extensive background in domestic and international employer health benefits. Most recently, Beth led the international and Hawaii markets for Sharecare, where she was responsible for scaling local market operations while increasing global adoption of the Sharecare health engagement platform. Keyser also led Healthways' employer accounts business for seven years, then moved to Hawaii as Healthways' Market President, to lead the strategic partnership and operations with HMSA, Hawaii’s Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Prior to joining Healthways, Keyser served as the Executive Vice President of Gordian Health Solutions during the company’s initial start-up and rapid expansion to become a part of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee.

Keyser stated, “It is an honor to join Create during this exciting time. Everyone knows that health care is broken. I’m energized to now be part of a forward-looking, experienced team that has the passion, insight and model to fix it. With Create, high-quality care at lower cost is possible.”

Create enables employees to shop at open enrollment from a growing menu of integrated healthcare delivery systems competing to be a family’s exclusive health care partner for the next plan year. Its innovative marketplace design encourages long-term doctor-patient relationships, eliminating fragmentation of care, reducing inefficiencies, enhancing clinical data, and incentivizing continuous quality improvement. Create health plans are available to self-funded commercial, labor, and public sector plan sponsors.

About Create®

Founded in New York City, Create® is revolutionizing health care with a new self-funded alternative to traditional health plans. Create believes total cost, clinical and service quality, and population health are improved when patients develop a long-term relationship with their doctors. At open enrollment, Create empowers families to choose a health plan built around a high performing integrated health system that can facilitate coordinated, comprehensive care with expertise in a wide range of specialties. Create is the first to align interests across providers, patients and plan sponsors to deliver personalized, high-quality, high-value care at a lower cost. Learn how Create is protecting the future of health care with an approach where everyone wins at https://www.createhealthplans.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Eloise Harnett, (212) 784-5724, eharnett@groupgordon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fc59a49-57e2-42a1-903d-c2df8c7b3318



