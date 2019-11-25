Create a Song in the Palm of Your Hand With Orba by Artiphon

The $99 All-in-one Synth, Controller, Looper and MIDI Controller Launches November 25 on Kickstarter

Today Artiphon unveils Orba™, a handheld musical instrument available exclusively on Kickstarter. Orba is a $99 portable synthesizer, looper, and MIDI controller that lets anyone make music immediately. Its minimalist design resembles a cross between a gaming controller and a half an orange, and its feather-touch sensitivity translates gestures from your fingers and hands directly into music. Orba introduces a new and fun way to make music anywhere, even if you’ve never played an instrument before.

Orba by Artiphon (Photo: Business Wire)

Easily switch between multiple modes (Drum, Bass, Chord, and Lead) and use Orba’s integrated looper to create songs in seconds. Eight touchpads with multi-color LEDs detect a variety of gestures like tapping, sliding, and vibrato, and motion sensors let players wave, tilt, and shake for more effects. Orba can be used as a standalone synth with a built-in speaker and connects wirelessly to mobile devices and computers via Bluetooth MIDI.

The Orba companion app lets users customize their instrument with new sounds, tunings, and patterns. Users can also share the music they create straight to social media and export to other music-making apps. Orba works with iOS, Mac, Windows, and Android, and is compatible with all major recording software including GarageBand, Ableton Live, Logic Pro X, Pro Tools, and FL Studio.

The Orba Kickstarter campaign opens to backers starting on November 25, at 9 a.m. eastern, and runs until January 12, 2020. Kickstarter Link | Press Assets

About Artiphon

Founded in 2011 and based in Nashville, TN, Artiphon designs smart instruments for the next billion musicians. Artiphon's INSTRUMENT 1 raised over $1 million on Kickstarter and was named a TIME Best Invention of the Year. Artiphon is now introducing Orba, a handheld synthesizer, looper, and MIDI controller that lets anyone make music immediately. For more information on Artphon's instruments and adaptive software, please visit artiphon.com. Connect with Artiphon on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and follow the Artiphon Blog.

