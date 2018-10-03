Create® named 2018 BIG Award for Business's New Product of the Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Create® received the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business for its innovative health plan, which was named 2018 New Product of the Year in Healthcare. Create is a new type of health plan working to transform the doctor-patient relationship. The first and only competitive marketplace of health system networks for self-funded employers in the New York tristate area, Create gives employees more control over their healthcare—all while lowering costs and increasing quality of care. The BIG Award for Business annual program was launched to reward companies, products, and people that are leading their respective industries.



“We are honored to be recognized for our transformative work to align healthcare interests to benefit employers, providers, and especially families,” said Simeon Schindelman, CEO of Brighton Health Plan Solutions and Founder of Create. “We are thrilled to see such support for our vision, and the BIG Award is an important endorsement of our efforts.”

Create’s unique network model offers a more affordable and higher quality alternative to traditional plans by helping families coordinate all of their care through one health system, instead of fragmenting their care across a maze of providers. Through an innovative open enrollment platform, Create increases healthcare competition at a time when providers across the country are increasingly consolidating into integrated health systems. Not only is Create providing employees with transparent health system options to shop among at open enrollment, it’s also enabling doctors and patients to form stronger, long-term relationships—resulting in more personalized care and better outcomes.

“We are enthusiastic about changing the way health plans and health systems operate together to improve healthcare for all people,” said Beth Keyser, President of Create. “Our priority is to ensure high quality care at a lower cost, and we are delighted that the Business Intelligence Group has recognized our innovations in pursuit of this goal.”

Upon the announcement of the award, Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group , said: “We are proud to reward Create for its outstanding 2018 results. The company, along with this year’s group of winners, is clearly leading by example in the global business community.”

About Create®

Founded in New York City, Create® is revolutionizing health care with a new self-funded alternative to traditional health plans. Create believes total cost, clinical and service quality, and population health are improved when patients develop a long-term relationship with their doctors. At open enrollment, Create empowers families to choose a health plan built around a high performing integrated health system that can facilitate coordinated, comprehensive care with expertise in a wide range of specialties. Create is the first to align interests across providers, patients and plan sponsors to deliver personalized, high-quality, high-value care at a lower cost. Learn how Create is protecting the future of health care with an approach where everyone wins at https://www.createhealthplans.com .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.