Creating Marketing and Sales Transformation in the Medical Device Sector | Infiniti's Latest Article for Change Leaders in the Medical Device Market

“The recent trends and transformations are creating an inflection point for the global medical device sector. Medical device manufacturers are now gradually moving away from being aggressively product -focused to gauging opportunities and impact in device-adjacent value pools,” says a medical device industry expert at Infiniti Research.

How medical device companies can seize the benefits of a commercial transformation

Organize for the change

For enabling transformation and to demonstrating investment and commitment, it is vital for companies in the medical device sector to create a well-designed transformation team structure, clarify roles and responsibilities, and inject fresh talent into the system.

Create a refined culture

Top organizations in the medical device sector that demonstrate strong commercial capabilities often provide increased customer focus and have a collaborative problem-solving mindset. Change leaders in the organization can be identified through network analysis to lead implementation teams in their respective areas of expertise.

Acknowledge success

Medical device companies must ensure that their employees are aware in case of any breakthroughs and help them understand what exceptional commercial capabilities can produce when correctly applied.

Measure impact

Measuring the leading and lagging indicators is important, given the longer lead time in delivering the marketing and sales impact. Leading indicators such as sales-pipeline health have the ability to provide an early window into a strategy’s effectiveness. Lagging indicators that include profit shares and revenue are the ultimate test of a transformation’s success for medical device companies.

