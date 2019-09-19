Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Creating a Unique Employee Experience Is Vital for Successful Business Transformations | Here's Infiniti's Take on Why EX Is the ‘New Normal' for Corporates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 08:07am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the launch of their latest article on how creating an unparalleled employee experience enables successful business transformation. This article sheds light on the meaning of employee experience (EX), why it is crucial for every modern organization to invest in building unique and valuable EX, and how they can achieve this.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005267/en/

Employee experience (EX) is the new competitive frontier for agile organizations that understand it is no longer enough to make only customer experience (CX) a corporate priority. EX encompasses everything that an employee experiences related to the organization. This can range from their first contact as a potential recruit to the end of employment tenure with the company. Employees who are confident and well-prepared are integral to fueling business transformations. Several top organizations are investing heavily into employee intelligence capabilities that give a better understanding of employee experience and expectations and the gaps in catering to them effectively.

Interested to know more about creating a unique employee experience culture for your organization? Request a free proposal to gain access to our employee intelligence dashboard.

How to improve employee experience

Use employee journey mapping

Employee journey maps show the various stages an employee goes through in their time with a company. This data enables companies to easily identify pain points and critical moments where employee feedback and action is required to bridge the gaps in the current and desired state.

Refine internal communication

The role of internal communications team is much more than merely disseminating company information. They play a crucial role in fostering a sense of community, encourage employees to work together for a common goal, and create a cohesive company culture. By doing so, employees will eventually become brand advocates for the company.

Get in touch with us to learn how you can set yourself up for success with our employee intelligence solutions.

Provide manager training

Personal relationship plays a major role in fostering a better employee experience. This is especially true in the case of relationships shared by the employee and their superiors. When managers are unclear as to how they can better motivate or communicate with their employees, it causes loss of productivity and eventually ends with the employees looking for opportunities elsewhere. Manager training should teach delegation, interpersonal skills, time management, goal-setting, and effective ways to give feedback.

Learn more about our employee intelligence solutions. Request for more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aORCD VENT : Orchid ventures is now dtc eligible in the united states
AQ
08:24aHALO LABS : Announces Debt Financing of up to C$10 Million
AQ
08:24aALKALI3 RESOURCES : Loop Insights Appoints David Salisbury as Chief Strategy Officer
AQ
08:24aHIT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Financing
AQ
08:24aASHLAND GLOBAL : introduces new Purethane A2018 water-based laminating adhesive
AQ
08:24aCONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRIL : Mitsubishi Electric to Supply Additional Traction Systems for Nederlandse Spoorwegen's New Generation Electric Multiple Unit Trains
AQ
08:24aBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : BAE Systems - An experienced team established for U.S. Air Force Launch Systems Engineering and Integration Support Offering
AQ
08:24aDOUBLEVIEW CAPITAL : Announces Flow-Through Financing
AQ
08:24aMEDTRONIC : MiniMed 670G System European Real-World Data Shows 73% Time in Range beyond Recommended Targets
AQ
08:23aOIL & GAS DEV XD : OGDCL, KE announce increased profits
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
2SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : boss buys shares as mine project falters
3BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
4DIAGEO : DIAGEO : Reports Good Start to Fiscal Year 2020; Backs Full-Year Views
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Sets $40 Billion Buyback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group