Creative : Announces Super X-Fi® Technology Integration with OEM Laptop Manufacturer Clevo®

MILPITAS, Calif., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative today announced that it is working with Taiwanese OEM computer manufacturer Clevo to integrate its groundbreaking Super X-Fi technology into Clevo's next generation gaming laptops.

Super X-Fi will transform the way end-users experience their movies, music and games on PCs and laptops when using headphones. Super X-Fi captures the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a studio and actually recreates that same expansive experience – the same depth, detail, soundstage, three dimensionality, immersiveness and realism. It's like the magic of 3D holography, but in audio – for headphones.

Super X-Fi technology will be implemented into the Clevo laptop design as a hardware solution, which includes the Super X-Fi UltraDSP chip. This collaboration with Clevo is in line with Creative's announcement during CES 2019 (where Super X-Fi bagged 15 Best of CES Awards) that it would be focusing strongly on the OEM front. Clevo is one of the largest OEM laptop manufacturers, and markets its products in over 50 countries. It will bring Super X-Fi to its huge OEM laptop PC customer base. The technology synergy achieved with this collaboration will give PC users a state-of-the-art headphone audio experience in a product space where movie and gaming content is fast becoming the main reason people purchase laptops.

"We are truly excited to collaborate with Creative to bring its Super X-Fi technology on-board as an integral part of our hardware offerings to our customer base. Laptops today are being used more and more to experience cutting edge graphics with today's gaming and movie content, and Super X-Fi will give end-users the chance to experience a home-cinema experience right from their laptop with headphones! This is going to be a game-changer in the industry and will help us re-frame the purpose of what a computer is: an entertainment platform par excellence," said Stephen Chien, Executive VP, Clevo.

"We are ecstatic to be able to work with Clevo, which is a major manufacturer that designs and builds laptops for many well-known established household brands. Clevo is well known in the market to be always pursuing cutting edge technologies for their products. Super X-Fi is flexible and scalable and can be implemented in a wide range of platforms and solutions, from devices, to headphones, to mobile phones, to tablets, and more. Exciting days await headphone users, who will be able to experience the magic of a multi-speaker system, right from their laptop! Users will actually feel like they are in a battlefield when playing games, and like they are in a cinema when watching movies. Do watch out for laptops that sport the premium Super X-Fi badge! This is the first OEM partnership we are announcing, so stay tuned for more," said Lee Teck Chee, VP of Engineering and Inventor of Super X-Fi.

HOW SUPER X-FI WORKS

Imagine capturing the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a theater and actually re-creating that same expansive experience – the same depth, detail, soundstage, three dimensionality, immersiveness, realism and more. It's like the magic of 3D holography, but in audio –for the headphones.

Leveraging on leading-edge precision technology that maps the distinct acoustics of an audio system projecting sound to the human ear in three-dimensional space, the Super X-Fi holographic audio experience intelligently translates that complex information into an identical breathtaking listening experience for the headphones.

In addition, everybody hears sound differently in the real world, depending on the shape of one's ears and structure of the head. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to map the individual's ear shape and head profile, then utilizes a computationally complex algorithm to transform and custom tailor the audio to each individual, so that it sounds perfect to each and everyone, and like what they hear in the real world. To find out more about Super X-Fi, visit www.sxfi.com .

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed 'the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience – with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness – in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 15 awards at CES 2019.

About Clevo

Established in 1983, CLEVO is the leading ODM/OEM manufacturer specializing in hardware solutions for notebooks, tablets and All-in-One PCs. Customer satisfaction is always our number one priority. Our pioneering R&D team is committed to the building of a superior future. Our long experience in the field, professionalism, manufacturing expertise and the most complete product line in the industry seal our reputation for being the premier hardware partner for worldwide OEMs. CLEVO offers complete solutions for global ODM/OEM partners.

