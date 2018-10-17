Creative Direct Response Fundraising Group : Participates in the 2018 International Fundraising Congress

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoff Peters, chairman of the board for Creative Direct Response (CDR), will take the stage at a "Big Room Session" at the 2018 International Fundraising Congress (IFC) to talk about human biometric response to fundraising stimuli. The scientific study of neuro-fundraising is helping nonprofits understand, measure and increase effectiveness within a targeted donor base.

Peters was instrumental in the founding of the direct marketing industry's first and only neuromarketing lab devoted to nonprofit fundraising two years ago. In his presentation, he will present verified, tested results that show that the lab helps identify barriers to giving through review of landing pages, DRTV ads, direct mail packages and more.

IFC kicks off today in Noordwijkerhout, Holland and runs through Oct. 19. With over 1,000 registrants from more than 65 countries, this year's theme is "Together We Can." The conference features thought-provoking sessions and collaborative masterclasses. The IFC is an annual gathering of the world's leading fundraisers and change-makers. The congress explores the themes and new technologies advancing social change throughout the world.

"I am excited about bringing something new to the process of helping charities accomplish their missions," said Peters. "I couldn't be prouder of our team and the breakthroughs they have accomplished and the effect this is having on charities all over the globe."

About CDR Fundraising Group

CDR Fundraising Group (https://www.cdrfg.com/) is a premier direct response fundraising firm with more than 30 years serving the nonprofit community. CDR provides a full suite of fundraising services uniquely tailored to each of its nonprofit clients, including digital advertising, email marketing, web development, direct response television, direct mail, telemarketing, analytics, mid-level programs, sustainer programs and planned giving consultation.

