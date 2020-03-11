Log in
Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces IMMCELZ™ Adoptive Immunotherapy Product

03/11/2020 | 08:16am EDT

PHOENIX, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings announced today, what appears to be, the first personalized adoptive immunotherapy for treatment of autoimmunity, which the Company named "IMMCELZ™".

Utilizing the newly discovered properties of regenerative cells to alter immune cells, the Company has found a new method of developing "patient-specific" treatments for diseases in which the immune system pathologically starts to attack healthy tissues in the body, a state termed "autoimmunity".

The autoimmune disease market is estimated to be approximately $38 billion annually1.  Common autoimmune diseases include Type 1 diabetes, Rheumatoid arthritis, Psoriasis/Psoriatic arthritis, Multiple sclerosis, Systemic lupus erythematous (lupus), Inflammatory bowel diseases, Myasthenia gravis, Vasculitis, Celiac disease and Hashimoto's Thyroiditis.

"Current drugs treating autoimmunity act to suppress the immune system globally, thus increasing the risks of infections and cancers," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, Chief Scientific Officer of the Company and Co-Inventor of the technology. "In contrast, the IMMCELZ™ product specifically reprograms cells of the immune system in order to specifically stop attack against the body's own tissues, while preserving immune responses against cancer and infectious diseases."

IMMCELZ™, which is protected by trade secrets and published US patent application 15/987739, utilizes adult stem cells derived from qualified donors, to endow specific properties to patient immune cells.  After the patient immune cells are incubated with the donor stem cells, the immune cells are extracted and re-injected back into the patient.  These "reprogrammed cells" subsequent "educate" other cells of the immune system to stop attacking the body, while preserving ability to attack cancers and foreign pathogens.

"While the results are preliminary, and additional research is needed before clinical trials may begin, we believe that the current interest in cellular immunotherapy, will turn in using these types of approaches for treatment of autoimmunity," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. "Examples of cellular immunotherapies for cancer include CAR-T cells developed by Kite Pharma, which was acquired by Gilead for $11.9 Billion2.  Our corporate philosophy is that cells are intrinsically superior therapeutics to chemical drugs, and we believe our entry into the field of autoimmunity will delivery a higher level of therapeutic effect in autoimmunity as compared to conventional approaches."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company currently trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company go to www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

Timothy Warbington, CEO

www.Creativemedicaltechnology.com

www.CaverStem.com

www.FemCelz.com

www.StemSpine.com

1https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/autoimmune-disease-market-industry-outlook-size-forecast-2018-2025-2019-10-22

2https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-kite-pharma-m-a-gilead-sciences/gilead-to-buy-kite-for-promising-cancer-therapies-in-12-billion-deal-idUKKCN1B810W

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-medical-technology-holdings-announces-immcelz-adoptive-immunotherapy-product-301021407.html

SOURCE Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
