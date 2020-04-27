Log in
Creative Policy Solutions Needed as Dairy Prices Plunge, NMPF's Vitaliano Says

04/27/2020 | 09:33pm EDT

Catastrophically low milk prices may decline further in May and June, making all-hands-on-deck efforts to find solutions for all dairy producers necessary, Peter Vitaliano, chief economist for the National Milk Producers Federation, says in a new NMPF podcast.

'These times are obviously very, very critical for U.S. dairy farmers,' Vitaliano says. 'We are trying to turn over every stone and look over every rock for ideas that we might be able to find, including very creative ideas, basically to direct some relief to dairy farmers.'

NMPF's special coronavirus webpage is devoted to dairy resources on how to weather the crisis, and the hashtag #dairyneverstops has become dairy's meeting place to share stories and spotlight farmer resilience.

To listen to the full podcast, click here. You can also find this and other NMPFs podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Play. Broadcast outlets may use the MP3 file. Please attribute information to NMPF.

Disclaimer

NMPF - National Milk Producers Federation published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 01:32:04 UTC
