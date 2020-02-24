Creativity & Innovation District – Virginia Tech

February 24, 2020

Innovative Windows for an Innovative Project

What better way to use our new innovative GT6700 windows than in the Creativity & Innovation District Center being constructed at Virginia Tech.

Graham has been contracted to supply over 500 fixed GT6700 windows for the current phase of the project. The highly energy efficient GT6700 windows utilizing latest technology low-e insulating glass will be a welcome addition to the building adding large day-lit areas while not sacrificing loss of energy.

Virginia Tech began construction in April of 2019 on this $105 million project in Blacksburg, Va. Part of the planned Creativity and Innovation District, the mixed-use residential complex will provide multipurpose teaching and learning spaces on the ground floor, including teaching studios, seminar rooms, a performance hall, practice rooms, maker spaces, and shops for working with wood, metal, and paint. The upper stories of the three-wing complex will offer 596 student beds and apartments for faculty and visiting academics. Featuring over 30,000 sq ft of public space for research, performance, and the arts, the collaborative development will house three living-learning communities including Innovate, Studio 72, and an architecture and urban studies group. VMDO Architects designed the project, which is slated for completion in June of 2021. Virginia Tech's Creativity and Innovation District will be an interdisciplinary hub promoting entrepreneurial synergies at the intersection of design, technology, and the visual and performing arts.

For more information on the Creativity and Innovation District click HERE.

