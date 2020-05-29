Creatv Announces Positive Results for the LifeTracDx Blood Test in the Detection of Early Stage Cancer in Multiple Solid Tumors

Data to be presented at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Virtual Meeting

Creatv MicroTech, a privately-held biotechnology company has pioneered a blood test for the universal screening of early stage cancer. They will present their initial clinical data showing the ability to identify invasive cancer with 87% accuracy. “We are delighted to present results from a training set of 10 different types of cancers,” said Dr. Cha-Mei Tang, Chief Executive Officer of Creatv. “The data shows that we obtained 85% sensitivity for all cancers (from 79% of patients in Stage I and increasing to 95% of patients in Stage IV), and also shows 100% specificity when tested against healthy normal controls. This represents a significant step towards pan cancer screening by a routine blood draw with high sensitivity and specificity.”

Creatv’s poster, Circulating Stromal Cells as a Blood Based Biomarker for Screening Invasive Solid Tumors, Abstract ID: 3535, highlights the performance of the LifeTracDxTM blood test. In a completely novel concept, the test analyzed the patient’s immune response to the presence of cancer by isolating stromal cells originating from cancer sites that have migrated into the blood stream. Creatv has shown that a particular subtype of circulating stromal cell, named Cancer Associated Macrophage-Like cells (CAMLs), can be used to identify patients with cancer but are absent in healthy persons. CAMLs are phagocytic myeloid cells derived from the patient’s immunological response to active malignancy that have engorged cancer cells, thereby containing cancer protein markers and cancer DNA.

In a large multi-institutional study, 7.5mL of peripheral blood was taken from 308 cancer patients after a diagnosis of invasive malignancy, [stage I (n=76), stage II (n=73), stage III (n=72), stage IV (n=65) and unstaged non-metastatic (n=22)]. Patients were recruited with lung, pancreas, breast, prostate, esophageal, renal cell, hepatocellular, neuroblastoma, melanoma, and others. To compare specificity of the test, blood was also taken from 39 patients with untreated non-malignant conditions (i.e. benign breast masses, lupus, liver cirrhosis, etc.), and from 76 healthy volunteers. CAMLs were 87% accurate at identifying cancer patients when compared to healthy controls or from patients with non-malignant conditions.

These initial findings have now been granted funding from National Cancer Institute/National Institute of Health (NCI/NIH), Department of Defense and NCI/NIH for validation studies in the screening of 1000 breast patients, 1000 lung patients and 300 prostate patients, respectively.

About LifeTracDxTM Blood Test

Creatv’s liquid biopsy assays (LifeTracDxTM) are commercialized research use only tests designed for analysis of CAMLs and Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) from whole blood. LifeTracDxTM tests are applicable for cancer screening, companion diagnostics, prediction of treatment response including immunotherapy, providing prognosis, delivering purified tumor DNA for sequencing, detecting minimal residual disease and early detection of cancer recurrence. LifeTracDxTM tests are currently being implemented in more than 20 clinical trials spanning from basic research to drug development. Creatv’s publications have shown that LifeTracDxTM can be used in an array of solid cancers as an early predictor of patient response to therapy.

About Creatv

Creatv is a privately-held cancer screening and diagnostic company founded in 2000, featuring expertise in both biodetection and microfabrication. Creatv combined both disciplines to develop the CellSieveTM microfiltration technology platform which enables the separation and identification of all cancer associated cells in the blood.

