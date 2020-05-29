Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Creatv Announces Positive Results for the LifeTracDx Blood Test in the Detection of Early Stage Cancer in Multiple Solid Tumors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

Data to be presented at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Virtual Meeting

Creatv MicroTech, a privately-held biotechnology company has pioneered a blood test for the universal screening of early stage cancer. They will present their initial clinical data showing the ability to identify invasive cancer with 87% accuracy. “We are delighted to present results from a training set of 10 different types of cancers,” said Dr. Cha-Mei Tang, Chief Executive Officer of Creatv. “The data shows that we obtained 85% sensitivity for all cancers (from 79% of patients in Stage I and increasing to 95% of patients in Stage IV), and also shows 100% specificity when tested against healthy normal controls. This represents a significant step towards pan cancer screening by a routine blood draw with high sensitivity and specificity.”

Creatv’s poster, Circulating Stromal Cells as a Blood Based Biomarker for Screening Invasive Solid Tumors, Abstract ID: 3535, highlights the performance of the LifeTracDxTM blood test. In a completely novel concept, the test analyzed the patient’s immune response to the presence of cancer by isolating stromal cells originating from cancer sites that have migrated into the blood stream. Creatv has shown that a particular subtype of circulating stromal cell, named Cancer Associated Macrophage-Like cells (CAMLs), can be used to identify patients with cancer but are absent in healthy persons. CAMLs are phagocytic myeloid cells derived from the patient’s immunological response to active malignancy that have engorged cancer cells, thereby containing cancer protein markers and cancer DNA.

In a large multi-institutional study, 7.5mL of peripheral blood was taken from 308 cancer patients after a diagnosis of invasive malignancy, [stage I (n=76), stage II (n=73), stage III (n=72), stage IV (n=65) and unstaged non-metastatic (n=22)]. Patients were recruited with lung, pancreas, breast, prostate, esophageal, renal cell, hepatocellular, neuroblastoma, melanoma, and others. To compare specificity of the test, blood was also taken from 39 patients with untreated non-malignant conditions (i.e. benign breast masses, lupus, liver cirrhosis, etc.), and from 76 healthy volunteers. CAMLs were 87% accurate at identifying cancer patients when compared to healthy controls or from patients with non-malignant conditions.

These initial findings have now been granted funding from National Cancer Institute/National Institute of Health (NCI/NIH), Department of Defense and NCI/NIH for validation studies in the screening of 1000 breast patients, 1000 lung patients and 300 prostate patients, respectively.

Posters will be available online at https://creatvBIO.com/posters.

About LifeTracDxTM Blood Test

Creatv’s liquid biopsy assays (LifeTracDxTM) are commercialized research use only tests designed for analysis of CAMLs and Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) from whole blood. LifeTracDxTM tests are applicable for cancer screening, companion diagnostics, prediction of treatment response including immunotherapy, providing prognosis, delivering purified tumor DNA for sequencing, detecting minimal residual disease and early detection of cancer recurrence. LifeTracDxTM tests are currently being implemented in more than 20 clinical trials spanning from basic research to drug development. Creatv’s publications have shown that LifeTracDxTM can be used in an array of solid cancers as an early predictor of patient response to therapy.

About Creatv

Creatv is a privately-held cancer screening and diagnostic company founded in 2000, featuring expertise in both biodetection and microfabrication. Creatv combined both disciplines to develop the CellSieveTM microfiltration technology platform which enables the separation and identification of all cancer associated cells in the blood.

Website: https://creatvBIO.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:19pSCIPLAY : ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against SciPlay Corporation - SCPL
PR
01:19pKBRA Assigns Ratings to First Republic Mortgage Trust 2020-1 (FRMT 2020-1)
BU
01:16pResidential Solar Energy Storage Market 2020-2024 | The Rising Energy Costs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:15pNEVADA SUNRISE GOLD : Announces Application to Amend Warrants Term
AQ
01:15pKDD 2020 Opens Registration For 26th Annual Conference With Fully Virtual Program
PR
01:11pnCipher supports launch of new key import method for Azure Key Vault
BU
01:11pTOTAL GABON : Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Friday May 29, 2020
BU
01:10pAIRGAIN : Investor Presentation – May 2020
PU
01:10pTLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : Coffee maker JDE Peet's shares pop 15% after $17 billion virtual IPO
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : UK stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, but mark monthly gains
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
5CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : CANOPY GROWTH : reports $1.3B fourth-quarter loss, hits reset on strategic focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group