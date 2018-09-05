Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Appoints Michael Quinn as Managing Director, Head of Corporate Coverage Canada

Michael Quinn has joined Crédit Agricole CIB as Managing Director, Head
of Corporate Coverage for Canada, effective August 20, 2018.
Based in Toronto, Michael is a member of the Crédit Agricole CIB Canada
Management Committee and reports locally to Xavier Roux, Senior Country
Officer for Crédit Agricole CIB Canada.
Michael is a seasoned banker with more than 15 years' experience in
global corporate and investment banking in Canada. He graduated with an
MBA from the Ivey Business School, University of Western Ontario, and
holds an undergraduate degree from Brock University.
About Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Crédit Agricole
CIB)
Crédit Agricole CIB is the Corporate and Investment Banking arm of the
Crédit Agricole Group, the world’s n°13 bank measured by Tier One
Capital (The Banker, July 2018). The Bank offers its clients a
comprehensive range of products and services structured around six major
divisions:
-
Client Coverage & International Network
-
Global Investment Banking
-
Structured Finance
-
Global Markets
-
Debt Optimisation & Distribution
-
International Trade & Transaction Banking
The Bank provides support to clients in large international markets
through its network with a presence in major countries in Europe,
America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.
