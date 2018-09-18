Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Further Strengthens Its Global Markets Management Team

Crédit Agricole CIB appoints Kashif Zafar as Head of Sales for the Americas and Deputy Head of the Global Markets Division for the Americas

Kashif Zafar joins Crédit Agricole CIB as Head of Sales for the Americas and Deputy Head of the Global Markets Division for the Americas.

Kashif brings with him more than 25 years of experience in global financial markets. He spent the last 13 years with Barclays in New York and London, during which time he served as Co-Head of Global Sales and Co-Head of Global Macro Products. His other roles at Barclays included Head of EMEA Senior Relationship Management, Head of EMEA Sales, US Head of Rates Sales and Co-Head of Global Client Strategy. Kashif has also worked in the US at JP Morgan and at Credit Suisse, where he began his career in Corporate Finance and M&A.

In his role as Head of Sales for the Americas, Kashif will report globally to Thomas Spitz, Head of the Global Markets Sales Division, and locally to Gene K. Kim, Head of GMD International and for the Americas. In his role as Deputy Head of the Global Markets Division for the Americas, Kashif will report to Gene K. Kim.

“I am excited to take on this leadership role as Crédit Agricole CIB builds a stronger client franchise in the Americas. I look forward to partnering with colleagues from across the bank to deliver excellence to our clients as we leverage our many global strengths as an institution,” said Kashif Zafar, Crédit Agricole CIB Head of Sales for the Americas and Deputy Head of the Global Markets Division for the Americas.

“We are delighted to welcome Kashif to our sales leadership team. We are committed to provide excellence in client coverage and product delivery as well as acting with the highest level of integrity with our clients and partners. Kashif’s arrival enables us to pursue and accelerate our ambitious international expansion,” said Thomas Spitz, Crédit Agricole CIB Head of the Global Markets Sales Division.

“Kashif brings global perspective and leadership with strong client relationships. He will accelerate our drive on institutionalisation of relationships and will cement our ongoing efforts on cross-product and cross-border sales. We are very excited to continue to invest in personnel and product capabilities in the Americas,” added Gene K. Kim, Crédit Agricole CIB Head of International and Americas for the Global Markets Division.

About Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Crédit Agricole CIB)

Crédit Agricole CIB is the Corporate and Investment Banking arm of the Crédit Agricole Group, the world’s n°13 bank measured by Tier One Capital (The Banker, July 2018). The Bank offers its clients a comprehensive range of products and services structured around six major divisions:

Client Coverage & International Network

Global Investment Banking

Structured Finance

Global Markets

Debt Optimisation & Distribution

International Trade & Transaction Banking

The Bank provides support to clients in large international markets through its network with a presence in major countries in Europe, America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

For more information, please visit the website at www.ca-cib.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005232/en/