Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Credit : Change of Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 05:53pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Credit Corp Group Limited 33 092 697 151

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Donald Evan McLay

Date of last notice

12th February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Shares are held in the name of Torres Industries Pty Ltd of which Mr Donald McLay is Chairman.

Date of change

15th February 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

  • 74,903 Donald McLay (Direct)

  • 20,412 Nagarit Super Fund (Indirect)

  • 1,386,167 Torres Industries Pty Ltd (Indirect)

  • 1,481,482 TOTAL FPO SHARES

Class

Fully-Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

5,000

Torres Industries Pty Ltd (Indirect)

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$110,496

No. of securities held after change

  • 74,903 Donald McLay (Direct)

  • 20,412 Nagarit Super Fund (Indirect)

  • 1,381,167 Torres Industries Pty Ltd (Indirect)

  • 1,476,482 TOTAL FPO SHARES

19/02/2019 + See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above trading during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Credit Corp Group Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 22:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:10pDGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer;
EQ
06:08pMESOBLAST : Newsletter on Advanced and End-Stage Heart Failure
PU
06:08pMANCHESTER UNITED : 'Our tactics worked'
PU
06:08pOROCOBRE : Recent weather at Olaroz Lithium Facility ORE ASX Announcement_Argentina weather_FINAL.pdf
PU
06:06pTREASURY WINE ESTATES : Increasingly Confident
AQ
06:01pOtter Tail Corporation Reports a 13.2 Percent Increase in 2018 Diluted Earnings per Share to $2.06, Increases Quarterly Dividend 4.5 Percent, Provides 2019 Earnings Guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 per Share
GL
06:01pHELIX ENERGY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
05:59pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mattel, Inc. (MAT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
05:58pMOUNT GIBSON IRON : December Half Year Financial Results Presentation
PU
05:58pMOUNT GIBSON IRON : Financial Report and Appendix 4D
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OTTER TAIL CORPORATION : Otter Tail Corporation Reports a 13.2 Percent Increase in 2018 Diluted Earnings per S..
2HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : HELIX ENERGY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
3TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD : TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Increasingly Confident
4OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE : Recent weather at Olaroz Lithium Facility ORE ASX Announcement_Argentina weather..
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : 'Our tactics worked'

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.