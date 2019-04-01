Credit : Completion of $125 million placement

Credit Corp Group Limited

Not for release or distribution in the United States

ASX Release 2 April 2019

CREDIT CORP SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES A$125 MILLION INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT

Credit Corp Group (ASX: CCP) ("Credit Corp") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its fully underwritten institutional placement ("Placement"), as announced to the market on Monday, 1st April 2019.

As a result of significant demand from new and existing institutional investors, the size of the Placement was increased from A$100 million to A$125 million. The additional proceeds will be used consistently with Credit Corp's stated intentions in the investor presentation lodged on Monday, 1st April 2019. The additional equity raising amount results in gearing initially reducing to approximately 17%, but the ROE is expected to remain above the 16-18% target range disclosed in the investor presentation.

As a result of the Placement, 6,112,470 New Shares will be issued at the offer price of A$20.45 per share. The New Shares to be issued under the Placement are expected to settle on Thursday, 4th April 2019 and allotment will be on Friday, 5th April 2019. The Placement was made using Credit Corp's existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and shareholder approval was not required. The New Shares will rank pari passu with Credit Corp's existing fully paid ordinary shares as at their date of issue.

Commenting on the Placement, CEO Mr Thomas Beregi said: "we are pleased with the successful outcome of the Placement and the support shown from new and existing shareholders. The additional proceeds provide us with further capacity to support the Group's key strategic initiatives, and increase funding flexibility. We are enthusiastic about the outlook for our business both in Australia and the United States."

SPP update

As announced yesterday, Credit Corp will offer eligible existing shareholders in Australia and New Zealand on Credit Corp's register at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 29th March 2019 the opportunity to apply for new Credit Corp shares through a non-underwritten Share Purchase Plan ("SPP"), without paying brokerage fees.

The SPP aims to raise approximately A$10 million and is not underwritten. Credit Corp reserves the right (in its absolute discretion) to scale-back applications if demand exceeds A$10 million or to raise a higher amount.

New Shares issued under the SPP will rank equally with existing Credit Corp shares from issue. Additional information in relation to the SPP, including terms and conditions, will be provided in a separate SPP booklet. The SPP booklet will be distributed to shareholders on or around Wednesday, 10th April 2019, together with an application form.