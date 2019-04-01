Log in
Credit : Completion of $125 million placement

04/01/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

Credit Corp Group Limited

ABN 33 092 697 151

Level 15, 201 Kent Street

GPO Box 4475

Sydney NSW 2001

Phone +61 2 8651 5000

Fax 1300 483 926

www.creditcorp.com.au

Not for release or distribution in the United States

ASX Release

2 April 2019

CREDIT CORP SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES A$125 MILLION INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT

Credit Corp Group (ASX: CCP) ("Credit Corp") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its fully underwritten institutional placement ("Placement"), as announced to the market on Monday, 1st April 2019.

As a result of significant demand from new and existing institutional investors, the size of the Placement was increased from A$100 million to A$125 million. The additional proceeds will be used consistently with Credit Corp's stated intentions in the investor presentation lodged on Monday, 1st April 2019. The additional equity raising amount results in gearing initially reducing to approximately 17%, but the ROE is expected to remain above the 16-18% target range disclosed in the investor presentation.

As a result of the Placement, 6,112,470 New Shares will be issued at the offer price of A$20.45 per share. The New Shares to be issued under the Placement are expected to settle on Thursday, 4th April 2019 and allotment will be on Friday, 5th April 2019. The Placement was made using Credit Corp's existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and shareholder approval was not required. The New Shares will rank pari passu with Credit Corp's existing fully paid ordinary shares as at their date of issue.

Commenting on the Placement, CEO Mr Thomas Beregi said: "we are pleased with the successful outcome of the Placement and the support shown from new and existing shareholders. The additional proceeds provide us with further capacity to support the Group's key strategic initiatives, and increase funding flexibility. We are enthusiastic about the outlook for our business both in Australia and the United States."

SPP update

As announced yesterday, Credit Corp will offer eligible existing shareholders in Australia and New Zealand on Credit Corp's register at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 29th March 2019 the opportunity to apply for new Credit Corp shares through a non-underwritten Share Purchase Plan ("SPP"), without paying brokerage fees.

The SPP aims to raise approximately A$10 million and is not underwritten. Credit Corp reserves the right (in its absolute discretion) to scale-back applications if demand exceeds A$10 million or to raise a higher amount.

New Shares issued under the SPP will rank equally with existing Credit Corp shares from issue. Additional information in relation to the SPP, including terms and conditions, will be provided in a separate SPP booklet. The SPP booklet will be distributed to shareholders on or around Wednesday, 10th April 2019, together with an application form.

Key dates1

Event

Date

Settlement of Shares under the Placement

Thursday, 4 April

Allotment and normal trading of Shares issued under

Friday, 5 April

the Placement

SPP offer opens and booklet is dispatched

Wednesday , 10 April

SPP offer closes

5.00pm Sydney time, Friday, 3 May

Announcement of results of the SPP

Tuesday, 7 May

SPP allotment date and normal trading of new

Friday, 10 May

Shares issued under the SPP

Dispatch of holding statements in respect of new

Monday, 13 May

shares issued under the SPP

Recommencement of trading

Credit Corp shares are expected to resume trading on the ASX from market open today (Tuesday, 2nd April 2019)

For immediate release

For more information, please contact:

Mr Thomas Beregi

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +61 2 8651 5777

Email: tberegi@creditcorp.com.au

Mr Michael Eadie

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +61 2 8651 5542

Email: meadie@creditcorp.com.au

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be registered, under the US Securities Act of 1993, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.

1All dates and times are indicative only and subject to change - unless otherwise specified, all times and dates refer to Sydney time

Disclaimer

Credit Corp Group Limited published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 23:06:10 UTC
