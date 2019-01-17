Log in
Credit Report Pricing Review From CIC Credit to Lower Your Credit Report Expenses

01/17/2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIC Credit is offering a free credit report pricing review to see how they can save your mortgage company money on your Credit Reports. If they can't save you money, CIC Credit will send you a Starbucks gift card.

To be eligible for this offer, a company needs to email a detailed copy of their most recent credit report invoice from their current credit report vendor.  CIC Credit will review the invoice and let you know how much money they can save your mortgage company. Emails should be sent to Sr. Account Executive jdickinson@ciccredit.com.

If CIC Credit cannot save the company money, they will mail out a Starbucks Gift Card for $10.00.  This offer applies to the first 50 mortgage companies to send jdickinson@ciccredit.com a detailed invoice to review.

*This offer is not valid for Special Credit Vendor/Lender Partnership Pricing

Contact:
Jason Dickinson
CIC Credit
Sr Account Executive
207830@email4pr.com

NAMB Plus Endorsed Providers have entered into an agreement with NAMB Plus to be part of this program. All Companies have been approved by the NAMB Plus Board of Directors and provide a discount or other benefit exclusive to NAMB Members. If you are interested in learning more about these programs, please contact jeff.parry@namb.org.  

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credit-report-pricing-review-from-cic-credit-to-lower-your-credit-report-expenses-300779613.html

SOURCE CIC Credit


© PRNewswire 2019
