Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Credit Suisse Agrees to Pay $10 Million to Settle Charges Related to Handling of Retail Customer Orders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 08:20pm CEST

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC has agreed to settle charges brought by the SEC and the Office of the New York Attorney General regarding material misrepresentations and omissions made in connection with its now-closed Retail Execution Services (RES) business’ handling of certain customer orders.  The settlements require Credit Suisse to pay $5 million to the SEC and $5 million to the NYAG for a total of $10 million.

According to the SEC’s order, Credit Suisse created the RES desk to execute orders for other broker-dealers that handle order flow on behalf of retail investors.  The SEC’s order finds that although RES promoted its access to dark pool liquidity to customers, the firm executed an exceedingly minimal number of held orders – orders that must be executed immediately at the current market price – in dark pools from September 2011 to December 2012.

The SEC’s order also finds that although Credit Suisse touted “robust” and “enhanced” price improvement on orders, RES’s computer code treated orders for which execution quality is required to be publicly reported differently from orders for which execution quality is not publicly reported.  The SEC’s order finds that from mid-2011 to March 2015, retail customers did not receive any price improvement from RES on their non-reportable orders, which Credit Suisse failed to disclose.  The SEC’s order also finds that for these non-reportable orders, RES disproportionately used a routing tactic that generally caused market impact and resulted in less favorable execution prices for customers, despite claiming to benefit RES’s customers.  The use of this routing tactic provided RES an opportunity to profit from its execution of the final portions of those customer orders internally.

“Market makers that handle retail orders must be transparent with their customers about how orders will be executed and how the market maker will profit from their customers’ trades,” said Marc P. Berger, Director of the SEC’s New York Regional Office.  “The settlement holds Credit Suisse accountable for failing to accurately disclose important information about the nature and quality of its execution of trades for retail investors.”

The SEC’s order finds that Credit Suisse negligently violated Section 17(a)(2) of the Securities Act.  In addition to imposing the penalty, the SEC’s order censures Credit Suisse and requires that it cease and desist from further violations.  Credit Suisse consented to the SEC’s order without admitting or denying the findings.

The SEC’s investigation was conducted by Howard Kim, David Oliwenstein, and Steven G. Rawlings with assistance from Ilan Felix in the New York Regional Office’s Examination Program and Lei Yu of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis.  The investigation was supervised by Lara Shalov Mehraban of the New York office and Joseph G. Sansone of the Market Abuse Unit.  The SEC appreciates the assistance of the NYAG.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:29pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Qurate Retail Group, Inc. - QRTEA
GL
09:28pREDFIN REPORT : The Share of Homes Selling Above List Price Just Dropped Below 2016 Levels
PR
09:28pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Sep 28
DJ
09:27pMARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST : Tst - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09:27pENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Honored With Two 2018 National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Radio Awards
PU
09:27pTFS FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:27pUS Businesses Benefit from Taxes on Fuel Significantly Lower Than World Average – Shows Global Study
GL
09:27pVOYA PRIME RATE TRUST (NYSE : PPR) Dividend Declaration
BU
09:26pCREDIT SUISSE : is fined $10 million in U.S. over customer orders
RE
09:26pAAPA and NCCPA Partner to Raise Public Awareness of PA Profession
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
4TELE2 AB : TELE2 : Change in the number of votes in Tele2
5ADIDAS : ADIDAS : Trial to Cap Tumultuous Year for NCAA

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.