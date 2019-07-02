Credit Suisse Asset Management LLC : DHY Announces Monthly Dividend (PDF)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

New York, New York. The Board of Trustees of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE Amex: DHY), a closed-end investment company managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC, has declared a dividend of $0.0190 per share of beneficial interest payable on July 23, 2019 to shareholders of record as of July 17, 2019. The ex- dividend date is July 16, 2019.

Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC would like to remind shareholders that a portion of the Fund's fiscal year 2019 dividend may be a return of capital and that such determination has not yet been made. The Fund's Board of Trustees periodically assesses the level of the Fund's monthly distributions for its continued appropriateness in light of the Fund's investment experience.

