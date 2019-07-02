Log in
Credit Suisse Asset Management LLC : DHY Announces Monthly Dividend (PDF)

07/02/2019 | 06:53am EDT

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Eleven Madison Avenue

New York, New York 10010

DHY Announces Monthly Dividend

July 01, 2019

Contact: Investor Relations

Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC 1-800-293-1232

New York, New York. The Board of Trustees of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE Amex: DHY), a closed-end investment company managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC, has declared a dividend of $0.0190 per share of beneficial interest payable on July 23, 2019 to shareholders of record as of July 17, 2019. The ex- dividend date is July 16, 2019.

Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC would like to remind shareholders that a portion of the Fund's fiscal year 2019 dividend may be a return of capital and that such determination has not yet been made. The Fund's Board of Trustees periodically assesses the level of the Fund's monthly distributions for its continued appropriateness in light of the Fund's investment experience.

* * * * * * * * *

Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser, is part of the Asset Management business of Credit Suisse Group AG, a leading global financial services organization headquartered in Zurich.

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 10:52:04 UTC
