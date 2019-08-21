Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Credit Suisse Asset Management LLC : DHY Section 19(a) Notice to Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 11:58am EDT

.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Eleven Madison Avenue

New York, New York 10010

CUSIP: 22544F103

Section 19(a) Notice to Shareholders

Dear Shareholder:

This notice provides shareholders of the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE: DHY) with important information concerning the dividend declared in August 2019. No action is required on your part.

Record: 8/16/2019

Payable: 8/22/2019

Rate: $0.0190

The dividend is comprised of approximately 12.9% paid-in capital and 87.1% net investment income. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the August 2019 distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of the Fund's distributions for the 2019 calendar year.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes, the distribution may later be determined to be from other sources including realized short-term gains and long-term gains, to the extent permitted by law.

The actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment activity during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations.

Shareholders should refer to Form 1099-DIV that is mailed annually in January to determine the tax impact of this distribution.

Brokers/Dealers - Please forward this notice (with the distribution, if applicable) to your clients who received this distribution.

0345EA 002CSNA31B

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 15:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:11pINTEL EDITORIAL : Intel Joins Industry Consortium to Accelerate Confidential Computing
BU
12:10pSEC Clarifies Investment Advisers' Proxy Voting Responsibilities and Application of Proxy Rules to Voting Advice
NE
12:10pCACI INTERNATIONAL : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition & Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
12:09pCorporate Counsel Selects Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough for Innovative Leadership
PR
12:08pCOFINIMMO : acquires a healthcare real estate site in the Netherlands
PU
12:08pGLOBALDATA : Telematics insurance held by over 35% of 17-25 year olds in 2018, yet they can still pay more than double average premium, says GlobalData
PU
12:08pDISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS TO BE FEATURED ON &LDQUO;WORLD CRUISE : Extraordinary Destinations” Aboard Seabourn Sojourn In 2020
PU
12:08pCARNIVAL : Second Annual World's Leading Cruise Lines Excellence Awards Recognized Top Travel Partners of Five Carnival Corporation Cruise Lines
PU
12:08pGLOBALDATA : Bakken shale production growth will be constrained by flaring restrictions and infrastructure bottlenecks
PU
12:08pRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
2GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
3Texas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade
4HANG SENG : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests: sources
5EUROSTOXX : Fiat-Renault deal hints lift European shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group