Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Credit Suisse Asset Management LLC : DHY Section 19(a) Notice to Shareholders (PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 03:53pm CEST

.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund One Madison Avenue

New York, New York 10010

CUSIP: 22544F103

Section 19(a) Notice to Shareholders

Dear Shareholder:

This notice provides shareholders of the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE: DHY) with important information concerning the dividend declared in October 2018. No action is required on your part.

Record: 10/17/2018

Payable: 10/23/2018

Rate: $0.0200

The dividend is comprised of approximately 14.8% paid-in capital and 85.2% net investment income. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the October 2018 distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of the Fund's distributions for the 2018 calendar year.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes, the distribution may later be determined to be from other sources including realized short-term gains and long-term gains, to the extent permitted by law.

The actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment activity during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations.

Shareholders should refer to Form 1099-DIV that is mailed annually in January to determine the tax impact of this distribution.

Brokers/Dealers - Please forward this notice (with the distribution, if applicable) to your clients who received this distribution.

02XE9A 002CSN97B7

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 13:52:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aA.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Rembrandt Insurance Company, Ltd.
BU
10:41aCompany Profile for Altitude Marketing
BU
10:40aEnthusiast Gaming Partners with Toronto’s Overwatch Esports Team at EGLX
AQ
10:40aBTIG : and Betaworks Studios Host Roundtable on Consumer Engagement with Industry Leaders from GE, NBA, Keds, ClassPass and Primary.com
BU
10:40aNavasota Announces Changes to Board
NE
10:38aArcelorMittal sells assets to Liberty House to facilitate Ilva deal
RE
10:38aKEMIRA OYJ : Around the world in 30 days
PU
10:38aTRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : Non related party transactions uem sunrise.....
PU
10:38aCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Celebrate Global Fertilizer Day on October 13
PU
10:38aGROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : Dealings in securities by Growthpoint directors and executives of a major subsidiary
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
2BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
3FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
4OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
5UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : A tech boom in Pittsburgh brings hope and angst

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.