Credit Suisse Asset Management LLC : DHY Section 19(a) Notice to Shareholders (PDF)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Eleven Madison Avenue

New York, New York 10010

CUSIP: 22544F103

Section 19(a) Notice to Shareholders

Dear Shareholder:

This notice provides shareholders of the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE: DHY) with important information concerning the dividend declared in July 2019. No action is required on your part.

Record: 7/17/2019

Payable: 7/23/2019

Rate: $0.0190

The dividend is comprised of approximately 11.0% paid-in capital and 89.0% net investment income. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the July 2019 distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of the Fund's distributions for the 2019 calendar year.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes, the distribution may later be determined to be from other sources including realized short-term gains and long-term gains, to the extent permitted by law.

The actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment activity during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations.

Shareholders should refer to Form 1099-DIV that is mailed annually in January to determine the tax impact of this distribution.

Brokers/Dealers - Please forward this notice (with the distribution, if applicable) to your clients who received this distribution.