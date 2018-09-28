Log in
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited: Pre Stab Notice - Klingelnberg AG

09/28/2018 | 09:05am CEST

DGAP-News: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited: Pre Stab Notice - Klingelnberg AG

28.09.2018 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

28/09/2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful

 

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (contact: Lloyd Adams; +44 (0) 207 888 6341) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities within the limitations of Article 126 of the Swiss Ordinance on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (FMIO).

The securities:  
Issuer: SIG Combibloc Group AG
Guarantor (if any): N/A
Aggregate nominal amount: 151,800,000 Registered Shares
Description: Registered Shares
Offer price: CHF 11.25
Other offer terms:  
Stabilisation:  
Stabilisation Manager(s): Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited

(Acting on behalf of Credit Suisse AG)
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 28/09/2018
Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 26/10/2018
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility 19,800,000 Registered Shares
Stabilisation trading venue SIX Swiss Exchange
 



 

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within Article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


28.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited
Taunustor 1
60310 Frankfurt
Germany
Phone: +49 69 75380
E-mail: info@credit-suisse.com
Internet: www.credit-suisse.com
ISIN: CH0435377954
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

 
End of News DGAP News Service

728473  28.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=728473&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
