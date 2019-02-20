Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Credit Suisse loses bid to dismiss lawsuit in U.S. over writedowns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 11:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: Switzerland's national flag flies next to the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Luzern

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has rejected Credit Suisse Group AG's bid to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the Swiss bank of defrauding shareholders about its risk appetite and risk management before taking $1 billion of writedowns on souring debt.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan was made public on Wednesday.

Schofield said investors who lost money in Credit Suisse's American depositary receipts could pursue claims that the bank, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam and other defendants intended to mislead them, by touting its "comprehensive" risk controls and "binding" limits on its exposure to risky and illiquid debt.

Credit Suisse took two writedowns in early 2016 on $4.3 billion of collateralized loan obligations and distressed debt, contributing to its first full-year loss since the 2008 global financial crisis.

The bank's share price fell 11 percent after news of the first writedown. Other defendants included Chief Financial Officer David Mathers, and Thiam's predecessor Brady Dougan.

Credit Suisse had no immediate comment. A lawyer for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lead plaintiffs are four pension and retirement plans in suburbs of New York City and Chicago, and in Birmingham, Alabama. Their lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Since becoming chief executive in 2015, Thiam has repositioned Credit Suisse as a bank for ultra-wealthy and entrepreneurial customers, while shrinking its investment bank.

Though Schofield dismissed some claims in the lawsuit, she cited Thiam's own statements about the bank's rising risk appetite in explaining why the case should proceed.

"Thiam himself stated that continually raising the internal risk limits led to larger exposures to illiquid CLO and distressed debt investments and resulted in the writedowns," Schofield wrote. "Thiam stated to the Wall Street Journal, 'A limit that keeps moving is not a limit.'"

Schofield said statements such as these could suggest that investors "were lulled into believing that the risk levels were contained and acceptable."

The defendants had said there was no fraud or intent to defraud, and that prior courts had found no liability for similar actions by other banks and corporate officers.

The case is City of Birmingham Firemen's and Policemen's Supplemental Pension System v Credit Suisse Group AG et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 17-10014.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35aVolvo Cars raises over $200 million from new euro bond
RE
11:32aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Higher As Investors Watch Trade Talks, Await Fed Minutes
DJ
11:28aBUYING IN UAE REAL ESTATE : Dubai's Emaar now accepting bitcoin, other digital currencies?
AQ
11:19aDaimler risks fine as German prosecutors launch new probe
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:11aCredit Suisse loses bid to dismiss lawsuit in U.S. over writedowns
RE
11:11aU.S. Senator says U.S. allies need to maintain 'common front' on China's Huawei
RE
11:10aTesla's top lawyer leaves two months into the job
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRESENIUS : Fresenius Backs 2019 Outlook, Hopeful About Future
2GRIEG SEAFOOD : EU raids salmon farmers in suspected cartel inquiry
3BRITISH LAND COMPANY : Mall operator Intu shares slump after dividend axed amid retail shakeout
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
5PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Holding(s) in Company

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.